Coronavirus Outbreak: Divyanka Tripathi Takes Up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge'

Safe Hands Challenge is a new initiative which is started by the World Health Organization (WHO). The main goal of this initiative is to encourage people to wash their hands in the correct way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Popular celebrities from across the globe have demonstrated the correct way of washing hands. Amidst this, television actor Divyanka Tripathi has accepted the WHO's Hand Wash Challenge. Divyanka Tripathi was nominated for this challenge by Ekta Kapoor.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi took to her social media to share her handwashing video by using the correct techniques. In the video, Divyanka Tripathi explained to her fans how they can wash their hands to kill the germs. Since the Instagram video could not feature the entire demonstration, Divyanka Tripathi posted the full video on her YouTube channel. Sharing the video on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi captioned the video as "For those who missed several other #HandWash videos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya"! @smritiiraniofficial (LINK IN BIO TO WATCH FULL VIDEO)"

Later when Divyanka Tripathi realised that she could not post the entire video on Instagram, she commented on the video "I just realized it should have gone on IGTV 😄🤦‍♀️". Ekta Kapoor who nominated Divyanka Tripathi for this video also commented on the video with many heart emojis. Check out below.

For those who are not aware, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani nominated Ekta Kapoor for taking the Safe Hands Challenge. Recently, there were rumours regarding Divyanka Tripathi's brother. The rumours suggested that he had to self-quarantine himself. Divyanka Tripathi discarded any such rumours saying that her brother self-quarantined himself only so that he does not put the lives of other people at risk.

