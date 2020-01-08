The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Reacts After Deepika Padukone 'openly' Uses JNU Event For Promotions

Rangoli Chandel in a series of tweets claimed to be quite impressed with Deepika Padukone for 'openly' using the JNU protest last evening to do Film promotions.

Rangoli Chandel

While Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's JNU continues to create ripples on the internet, joining the bandwagon of celebrities, Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel is the latest one to opine over the matter. Lauding the actress for 'openly' using the protest as Film promotion for her Friday release, Chhapaak, she said that one should 'respect' her over the act because she had the guts to do it in front of everyone. Chandel also claimed that it is Deepika's prerogative to promote her film and one should not be rattled over the matter and overreact unnecessarily. 

Rangoli Chandel impressed by Deepika Padukone 

After pictures of Padukone at the JNU protest surfaced, it drew conflicting views from several fronts. While Bollywood rushed to support the Padmaavat actress, sources claimed that it was done as a part of Film promotions with further questions being raised, as source-based pictures, crediting 'SPICE PR' went viral on Twitter. Though when checked, the agency in question had not posted the pictures itself. 

However, this is not the first time when the Ranaut family has supported Deepika Padukone. In a recent video posted by Chandel on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut dished out praise on Deepika Padukone and her latest prestige project, Chhapaak. She stated that the trailer of the film reminded her of the struggles that her sister Rangoli went through and her determination to defeat all adversities. 

