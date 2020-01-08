Rangoli Chandel Reacts After Deepika Padukone 'openly' Uses JNU Event For Promotions

While Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's JNU continues to create ripples on the internet, joining the bandwagon of celebrities, Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel is the latest one to opine over the matter. Lauding the actress for 'openly' using the protest as Film promotion for her Friday release, Chhapaak, she said that one should 'respect' her over the act because she had the guts to do it in front of everyone. Chandel also claimed that it is Deepika's prerogative to promote her film and one should not be rattled over the matter and overreact unnecessarily.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh, Says His Connections Helped Him In Bollywood

Rangoli Chandel impressed by Deepika Padukone

Many people are rattled with her support to tukde gang,no need to over react, it’s her prerogative to promote her film, this has always been the pattern of filmi people, if you fail to see it it’s not their fault,let them do what they want to, we shall do what we think is right🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

(Contd)... mujhe achcha laga usne openly yeh kiya, bahut choohe abhi bhi bilon mein chupe hain... sab niklenge dheere dheere, but we should respect Deepika ne openly PR kiya JNU mein #Guts 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

After pictures of Padukone at the JNU protest surfaced, it drew conflicting views from several fronts. While Bollywood rushed to support the Padmaavat actress, sources claimed that it was done as a part of Film promotions with further questions being raised, as source-based pictures, crediting 'SPICE PR' went viral on Twitter. Though when checked, the agency in question had not posted the pictures itself.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Challenges Alia Bhatt For An Acting Face-off With Kangana Ranaut

However, this is not the first time when the Ranaut family has supported Deepika Padukone. In a recent video posted by Chandel on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut dished out praise on Deepika Padukone and her latest prestige project, Chhapaak. She stated that the trailer of the film reminded her of the struggles that her sister Rangoli went through and her determination to defeat all adversities.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Challenges Alia Bhatt For An Acting Face-off With Kangana Ranaut

READ: JNU VC Asks Deepika Padukone: Why Only One-side, They Should Listen To Innocent People Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.