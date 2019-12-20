Rangoli Chandel Challenges Alia Bhatt For An Acting Face-off With Kangana Ranaut

Rangoli Chandel is Kangana Ranaut's sister and also manages her work. Rangoli Chandel has made headlines several times for bashing celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and many more. She has, time and again slammed celebrities for one reason or the other like nepotism.

Rangoli Chandel has done it once again. Taking to Twitter, Rangoli Chandel has challenged Alia Bhatt for an acting faceoff. It happened after Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy went out for the Oscar race. In her tweet, Rangoli Chandel has also accused Alia Bhatt for fixing awards. While she has bashed Alia on one hand, Rangoli has also praised sister Kangana Ranaut’s acting ability in one of her tweets asking them both to have an acting face-off.

Here's what Rangoli Chandel tweeted:

Bollywood ki movie mafia jo best actress awards fix karati hai, tumhari saari life ki acting versus Kangana ki koi bhi ek film, agar main challenge harti hoon toh Kangana acting chhod degi, chillaron acting ka A toh seekh lo, phir aana maidaan mein 😁 https://t.co/MeRKuworDo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 20, 2019

Baki sab actor saare roles mein khud ko he play karte hain, Kangana sab roles mein different individual play karti hai, different body language, different way of speaking, thinking, breathing for each and every character, dikhado uska toe nail bhi bankar 😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 20, 2019

This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film ? pic.twitter.com/vSVeVHVaUB — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 17, 2019

Here’s how netizens are reacted:

Sometimes I wonder of the simpler times when just Rakhi Sawant was annoying 😏.... PS: to answer your challenge, you should try watching Double Dhamaal or Shakalaka Boom Boom 😆😂 — Neil Makhijani (@neilmakhijani) December 20, 2019

Self proclaimed best actress award goes toooooooo...... — सस्ता पीटर पार्कर (@tony_bhakt) December 20, 2019

Chod de chod de bakhsh de Kangana ko chandaal !! Everyone knows how great of an actor she is. We love her to the core ..not just as an actor but also as a person. But let her be classy.. dont pull her image down and dont make yourself rakhi sawant... for us fans sake !!!! — happygolucky (@crazykareenafan) December 20, 2019

