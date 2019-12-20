The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Challenges Alia Bhatt For An Acting Face-off With Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood News

Taking to Twitter, Rangoli Chandel has challenged Alia Bhatt for an acting faceoff. It happened after Alia Bhatt starrer Gully boy went out for the Oscar race.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
rangoli chandel

Rangoli Chandel is Kangana Ranaut's sister and also manages her work. Rangoli Chandel has made headlines several times for bashing celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and many more. She has, time and again slammed celebrities for one reason or the other like nepotism.

Rangoli Chandel has done it once again. Taking to Twitter, Rangoli Chandel has challenged Alia Bhatt for an acting faceoff. It happened after Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy went out for the Oscar race. In her tweet, Rangoli Chandel has also accused Alia Bhatt for fixing awards. While she has bashed Alia on one hand, Rangoli has also praised sister Kangana Ranaut’s acting ability in one of her tweets asking them both to have an acting face-off.

Here's what Rangoli Chandel tweeted:

ALSO READ| Rangoli Chandel Slams Mahesh Bhatt Over His Pic With Pooja Bhatt, Further Quizzes Him

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Ranked On Celebrity 100 List, Rangoli Chandel Says 'She Pays More Tax'

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt In 2019: All You Need To Know About The Actor From Movies To Awards

Here’s how netizens are reacted:

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Beats Alia Bhatt As The Highest Earning Celeb In Forbes Celebrity List

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Bring Back 90s Hairdo

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt: Take A Look At Alia's Journey From Shanaya To Safeena

 

 

