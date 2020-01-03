Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh, Says His Connections Helped Him In Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has always been vocal about her views on social media. Rangoli has always contributed to various conversations going on social media about the Hindi film industry. She also recently took to Twitter and stated that Gully Boy was actually inspired heavily from 8 Mile. Now, Rangoli has raised the topic of nepotism and took a dig at Ranveer Singh.

Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Ranveer Singh

A photo of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor as kids recently surfaced on the internet. In the photo, Ranveer is seen attending Sonam Kapoor's birthday party as a kid. This is according to her, contrary to what Ranveer Singh has stated in the past. the actor has always referred to himself as an outsider in the Hindi film industry in various interviews. Rangoli retweeted the photo shared by a user and stated that kids who have rich parents and connections do not qualify as outsiders. Check out her post below.

Look at this Outsider actor Ranveer Singh and his real struggle. Poor guy was attending parties in childhood with dharavi slum kids Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam kapoor. Such a Pity.

MC Shera @SiddhantChturvD wud emphatise with him#AnanyaPanday would probably cry 😢. #nepotism pic.twitter.com/btkqr9ksgI — 💎 (@freakishside) January 2, 2020

People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don’t qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly...(contd) https://t.co/PFGPJBCCH6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 3, 2020

(Contd)... because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion , let’s empower the underprivileged 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 3, 2020

