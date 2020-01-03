The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh, Says His Connections Helped Him In Bollywood

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel has made headlines from time to time for her outspoken and vocal social media post. Now, Rangoli has taken a dig at Ranveer Singh. Read below,

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has always been vocal about her views on social media. Rangoli has always contributed to various conversations going on social media about the Hindi film industry. She also recently took to Twitter and stated that Gully Boy was actually inspired heavily from 8 Mile. Now, Rangoli has raised the topic of nepotism and took a dig at Ranveer Singh. 

Also read: Rangoli Chandel says, "Kangana Ranaut & Ashwiny Iyer are giving boys run for their money"

Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Ranveer Singh

A photo of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor as kids recently surfaced on the internet. In the photo, Ranveer is seen attending Sonam Kapoor's birthday party as a kid. This is according to her, contrary to what Ranveer Singh has stated in the past. the actor has always referred to himself as an outsider in the Hindi film industry in various interviews. Rangoli retweeted the photo shared by a user and stated that kids who have rich parents and connections do not qualify as outsiders. Check out her post below. 

Also read: Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt again; Find out why

Also read: Rangoli Chandel challenges Alia Bhatt for an acting face-off with Kangana Ranaut

Also read: Kangana Ranaut ranked on Celebrity 100 List, Rangoli Chandel says 'She pays more tax'

Also read: From Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor, actors who gave gender-fluid style goals

 

 

