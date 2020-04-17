After Twitter Suspends Rangoli Chandel's Account, Now A Police Complaint Filed Against Her

Rangoli Chandel recently got a police complaint registered against her after Twitter suspended her account. This happened after her controversial tweets.

After Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account got suspended yesterday, now a police complaint has been filed against her. According to media reports, an advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan has registered a written complaint against Rangoli Chandel at Amboli Police Station. The advocate reportedly stated that Rangoli Chandel has 'stooped very low' for 'a cheap publicity stunt'.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is accused of garnering cheap publicity

The advocate further added that while the entire world is battling the COVID 19 pandemic, Rangoli Chandel is busy garnering cheap publicity for herself by taking advantage of the ongoing situation and targeting a specific community on her social media. Earlier some celebs including ace jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali had reported Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account. 

Farah Khan Ali revealed on why she reported Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account

Farah Khan Ali had also revealed in an interview with a publication on why she had reported Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account. Farah Khan Ali had further revealed that there is a need to speak up against negative people especially when there is a need for having a positive thought on these difficult times. Check out Farah Khan Ali's tweet on reporting Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account. 

