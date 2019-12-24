The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt Again; Find Out Why

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel recently lashed out at Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt on her social media. Check out the reason.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
rangoli chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has time and again proved that she is not the one to mince her words especially on social media. On Tuesday, she took to her social media to lash out on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and also on Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt as well as Katrina Kaif. Rangoli reacted to a tweet by the CM where he wrote that everybody pays their taxes and she stated that Kangana was talking about income tax in her earlier statement and that her words should not be twisted. She further stated in a series of tweets that if one uses highway pay toll tax or buys salt and then pays tax, it does not fall under income tax. 

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Challenges Alia Bhatt For An Acting Face-off With Kangana Ranaut

Rangoli stated that nobody is doing a favour by paying their taxes

Rangoli further added that the citizens of the country end up paying more taxes as it is used by the government for investing for increased welfare of the country. Rangoli thus said that nobody is doing a favour by paying their taxes. By this statement, she took a dig at those Bollywood celebrities who have foreign passports but also tend to pay their taxes at the same time. One of the users even asked her if she is referring to Akshay Kumar, to which she replied that not only him, she is referring to celebrities like Alia Bhatt along with her mother Soni Razdan and also Katrina Kaif. 

Kangana recently condemned the protests and stated that people should not instigate violence

It is not a hidden fact that Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi have taken part in the protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Kangana Ranaut went on to condemn these protests and also stated that people should not instigate violence in the name of democracy. The Panga actor told ANI that it is not correct for people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. She also added that the country is still hung on to the pre-Independence era. She added that during those times going against the people who have captured us was considered cool but today owing to democracy, the leaders have come from within you and not from some other countries like Japan or Italy. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut On Anti-CAA Protests: What Gives You Right To Burn Trains, Create Ruckus?

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu For Justifying Pay Parity In B-town

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START