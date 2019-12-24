Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt Again; Find Out Why

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has time and again proved that she is not the one to mince her words especially on social media. On Tuesday, she took to her social media to lash out on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and also on Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt as well as Katrina Kaif. Rangoli reacted to a tweet by the CM where he wrote that everybody pays their taxes and she stated that Kangana was talking about income tax in her earlier statement and that her words should not be twisted. She further stated in a series of tweets that if one uses highway pay toll tax or buys salt and then pays tax, it does not fall under income tax.

Rangoli stated that nobody is doing a favour by paying their taxes

Rangoli further added that the citizens of the country end up paying more taxes as it is used by the government for investing for increased welfare of the country. Rangoli thus said that nobody is doing a favour by paying their taxes. By this statement, she took a dig at those Bollywood celebrities who have foreign passports but also tend to pay their taxes at the same time. One of the users even asked her if she is referring to Akshay Kumar, to which she replied that not only him, she is referring to celebrities like Alia Bhatt along with her mother Soni Razdan and also Katrina Kaif.

Why just Akshay sir ? Alia Bhatt her mother,Katrina Kaif and there are so many more why just Akshay sir always, selective Bully need to stop 🙏 https://t.co/AHcObcMG7b — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

Kangana recently condemned the protests and stated that people should not instigate violence

It is not a hidden fact that Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi have taken part in the protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Kangana Ranaut went on to condemn these protests and also stated that people should not instigate violence in the name of democracy. The Panga actor told ANI that it is not correct for people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. She also added that the country is still hung on to the pre-Independence era. She added that during those times going against the people who have captured us was considered cool but today owing to democracy, the leaders have come from within you and not from some other countries like Japan or Italy.

