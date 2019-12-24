Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu For Justifying Pay Parity In B-town

At the trailer launch of her latest stint, Panga, Kangana Ranaut slammed female actors who justified earning less than their male co-stars. She said, “I have heard successful women from the film industry say things like ‘we don’t deserve equal pay because heroes get bigger openings’”. She continued, “If you don’t feel empowered, nobody can make you feel empowered. You have to feel like an equal. God has given me a pancreas, kidney, heart, and eyes. I am not inferior to others. If you don’t feel empowered no court can make you feel empowered. Half the battle is lost when you feel undeserving.”

READ: Kangana Ranaut On Anti-CAA Protests: What Gives You Right To Burn Trains, Create Ruckus?

Sonakshi Sinha & Taapsee Pannu's pay parity comment

For those unaware, the actress seems to be making a reference to Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's previous comment. It all started when the first poster of the film, Mission Mangal was unveiled and many believed that Akshay Kumar was being much more prominence than the female actors. On this note, Sonakshi to a leading media publication had said, “To all of us, it was teamwork. Even while we were shooting, nobody was made to feel smaller than the other person, despite there being so many people. And the fact of the matter is that Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film! Someone had told me very long back and this line has stuck in my head: ‘Jo bikta hai, voh dikhta hai’. Today, if you see Akshay’s collections, he’s the highest-selling star in the entire film, that is why”

Taapsee Pannu also commented on it and said, “Maintaining pay parity is very important and I am in total favor of it. But right now, where I stand, I probably can’t say that I can command the same salary as my male counterpart in this or that film.”

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Breaks Social Media With Positive Fan Reactions

On the professional front:

Panga marks the first collaboration between Ashwiny Iyer and Kangana Ranaut. The two have reportedly bonded really well on and off set. The bond that this duo share is quite visible on social media as well as in this interview. In the interview, Ashwiny Iyer revealed that she and Kangana Ranaut bonded during the difficult times during the course of the film. She said that there were times when Kangana was really upset and in tears. Ashwiny Iyer revealed that as Kangana’s friend, she could only support her. She then went on to talk about everyone commenting on Kangana. She said that everyone keeps commenting, she will naturally get affected. She is only human, pointed out the direct.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Turns Railway Employee To Promote Her Film 'Panga'

READ: "Kangana Ranaut Was Really Upset, In Tears At Times,” Revealed Panga Director Ashwiny Iyer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.