Rangoli Chandel Outraged Over Pakistan's Treatment To Danish Kaneria; Asks Big Question

Shoaib Akhtar’s revelation about the discrimination faced by Danish Kaneria within the Pakistan cricket team because of his religion has sparked a controversy. Infuriated at the treatment meted out to the former leg-spinner, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel slammed Pakistan over its treatment of minorities. She also pointed out the difference between the two nations and said that in India minorities are always 'celebrated and treated like gods'.

In a recent interview, Shoaib Akhtar had revealed that the Pakistan team used to ill-treat Danish Kaneria as the players were asked not to pick food from the same table as his. Reacting to an ANI report where Danish Kaneria said that his teammate had spoken the truth and that he had now got the courage to reveal the names of the players, who behaved with him in a discriminatory manner, Rangoli wondered if a celebrity is being ill-treated, what common man from minority communities in Pakistan must be facing.

Here’s the tweet:

If Pak treated a celebrity like this what they must have done with minorities there, and in India minorities have always been celebrated and treated like Gods phir bhi inmein Hinduon keliye nafrat bhari padi hai.. https://t.co/JOpszFpQs0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 27, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar divulges the truth

Shoaib Akhtar was recently quoted as saying, “"Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaneria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you're treating him like this. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for. He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen. I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him."

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Danish Kaneria confirmed the incident, stating, “Whatever Shoaib bhai has said is absolutely true. I am extremely thankful to Shoaib Akhtar. He is a big player. I have been saying this for a long time what has been happening with me. I have got support from only Inzamam ul Haq, Md Yusuf and Younis Khan. Rest did not help me. There were many big players. I am not naming them now but will come out with their names shortly in my Youtube channel."

