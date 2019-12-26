Kangana Ranaut's Mother Is 'perfect Human', Rangoli's Post For Her Will Leave You Inspired

Kangana Ranaut is among the highest-paid female actors in the industry. However, her journey to the way up was not a cakewalk. The three-time National Award-winner faced numerous hardships and came out scathed, but as a winner. Her sister, Rangoli Chandel, after showcasing her grit after being attacked with acid, also takes on the industry bigwigs with her heated posts. If the Ranaut sisters have showcased commendable resilience, they have inherited this from their mother, Asha Ranaut.

As Ranaut Sr celebrated her birthday on Thursday, Rangoli highlighted her fighter spirit, as she faced numerous battles, regarding her husband's alcohol issues, property disputes in family, poverty and tough moments for her children but she always showcased the ‘best of her’ to be a ‘perfect woman.’

Sharing a picture of her mother on Thursday, Rangoli wrote, “Our mother has seen worse days of our fathers drinking problems, her daughter burnt with acid attack, her another daughter being subjected to harassment and bullying she has seen days of conflicts in the joint family over property issues, days of poverty....she must have seen worse days but we always saw best of her, a perfect human just a human should be, Happy birthday mom you are our guiding light.” (sic)

As Kangana also plays a mother in her latest film, Panga, Asha Ranaut has influenced the actor’s performance, with the latter even dedicating it to her. “I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut ...." (sic)

Here’s the post

Earlier, while sharing stills from Panga, Rangoli had shared what Kangana felt about being approached for a mother’s role. "Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....” (sic) she had tweeted.

She also wrote, “Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India.” “This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films," she had added.

