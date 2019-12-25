Rangoli Chandel Says, "Kangana Ranaut & Ashwiny Iyer Are Giving Boys Run For Their Money"

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel can't keep calm as Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial 'Panga' trailer breaks records. The trailer becomes the most viewed and loved video on social media with over 44 million views in 24 hours. Rangoli wrote: "My girls @Ashwinyiyer and Kangana giving big boys a run for their money, ab bolo girls can’t do it." [sic] Chandel also shared a list of the top 10 Bollywood trailers that garnered over 30 million views.

So Panga is the most viewed and loved trailer of the year 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Iw71EkbtoB — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 25, 2019

Panga stands at 44M within 24 hours, a woman director ⁦@Ashwinyiyer⁩ stands tall among all male directors 🙏🥰 pic.twitter.com/8bqqaGw9nu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 25, 2019

Not only woman actors but women directors are also hugely underrated just like mothers in a family, most taken for guaranteed person in every family, seems India is ready to change that #Panga — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 25, 2019

About Panga

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga' finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the sports drama. Fox Star Hindi released the inspirational trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, "#Panga ki kahaani aap sab se judi hai. Watch #PangaTrailer kyonki jo sapne dekhte hai woh #Panga lete hai." Inspired from the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India, Panga follows the story of the anonymous' triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, redefining norms. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

