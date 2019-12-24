We Wanted To Be Like West, Now We Want To Be Unapologetically Indian: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari believes the middle-income group is where the stories of new-age India can be found. Known for films such as "Nil Battey Sannata" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi", the director is now gearing up for the release of "Panga", a small-town story of a national level kabaddi player, who decides to defy the odds to make a comeback. "I think middle-income group is the new age India. Our parents did not get those things that they wanted to give us and we got so much... We got pizza whenever we wanted, so when these things happen you do want khichdi in the night. We may roam around the world but we want to eat khichdi in the night, this is the aspiration," Tiwari told reporters here at the trailer launch of "Panga" on Monday evening.

The director believes the fascination with the West is a thing of the past, and people now to want to "unapologetically Indian". "At one point we wanted to be like the West but now we want to be unapologetically Indian. And when we make films, which are truly Indian and that goes to the world, so they see our culture, who are they? They are those who have left India and went abroad but they love their country even now," she added. "Panga" featuring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill among others is set to release on January 24.

