Rangoli Chandel Pans 'Masakali 2.0'; Calls It 'cheap & Atrocious Copy' Of Rahman's Song

From aiming jibes at the ‘double-standards’ of Bollywood or picking out on actors like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Rangoli Chandel has been taking the internet by storm with her tweets. Rangoli Chandel has now come out in support of the musical prodigy, AR Rahman, who recently expressed his disappointment with Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra’s new song, Masakali 2.0.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Calls Celebrities 'fools' For Taking Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

As soon as Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's Masakali 2.0 was released, the makers of the remake version were brutally trolled by social media users. Composer of the original song AR Rahman, too, expressed his disappointment with the remake and now has found a supporter in Rangoli Chandel. Recently, Rangoli Chandel took to her official Twitter handle and slammed the makers for turning the song into a 'cheap atrocious copy'. Rangoli Chandel also wrote that art must cultivate the audience to enjoy an original piece of work. Take a look at Rangoli Chandel's tweet:

Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy and sold for dimwits low IQ audience, art must cultivate the audience to enjoy fine work not ruin fine work to suit tacky gawar audience... https://t.co/h8McybOeS6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 9, 2020

Also Read | AR Rahman Slams Masakali's Remix Version, Says, 'Enjoy The Original'; Read Statement

Take a look at AR Rahman's tweet:

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Causes Stir By Calling Taj Mahal A 'grave' Rather Than A 'Symbol Of Love'

Other celebrities who opposed the song:

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Calls Celebrities 'fools' For Taking Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.