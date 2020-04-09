The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Pans 'Masakali 2.0'; Calls It 'cheap & Atrocious Copy' Of Rahman's Song

Bollywood News

Recently, AR Rahman found a supporter in Rangoli Chandel, as she slammed 'Masakali 2.0' and called it cheap and an atrocious copy of the original. Read details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
rangoli chandel

From aiming jibes at the ‘double-standards’ of Bollywood or picking out on actors like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Rangoli Chandel has been taking the internet by storm with her tweets. Rangoli Chandel has now come out in support of the musical prodigy, AR Rahman, who recently expressed his disappointment with Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra’s new song, Masakali 2.0.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Calls Celebrities 'fools' For Taking Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

As soon as Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's Masakali 2.0 was released, the makers of the remake version were brutally trolled by social media users. Composer of the original song AR Rahman, too, expressed his disappointment with the remake and now has found a supporter in Rangoli Chandel. Recently, Rangoli Chandel took to her official Twitter handle and slammed the makers for turning the song into a 'cheap atrocious copy'. Rangoli Chandel also wrote that art must cultivate the audience to enjoy an original piece of work. Take a look at Rangoli Chandel's tweet:

Also Read | AR Rahman Slams Masakali's Remix Version, Says, 'Enjoy The Original'; Read Statement

Take a look at AR Rahman's tweet:

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Causes Stir By Calling Taj Mahal A 'grave' Rather Than A 'Symbol Of Love'

Other celebrities who opposed the song:

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Calls Celebrities 'fools' For Taking Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
