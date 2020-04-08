Rangoli Chandel Causes Stir By Calling Taj Mahal A 'grave' Rather Than A 'Symbol Of Love'

The Taj Mahal is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Often tagged as the symbol of love, citizens of the country are quite proud of it. However, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel seems to think otherwise. In a tweet, Chandel claimed that 'not everyone' is proud of the Taj Mahal, and that a 'grave', call never be a symbol of love. She went on to claim that the citizens of the country are 'forced' to accept it as a wonder'. Referring to Mumtaz Mahal, in whose honour the monument was built, Chandel claimed that 'it's creepy as hell', how she was tortured. Read below-

Rangoli's remark on Taj Mahal

Mr @rajcheerfull ji not every Indian is proud of Taj Mahal, a grave can never be a symbol of love, we are forced to accept it as a wonder but it’s creepy as hell especially when we know how she suffered in her lifetime how the artists who made it were tortured it’s creepy ... https://t.co/1V2waXDkbL — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 7, 2020

However, the tweet did not sit well with several social media users who lashed out at Chandel and slammed her for making such 'outrageous' statements. "Nobody is telling you to accept it as a symbol of love", "Your opinion does not matter, this has been written in history", were some of the remarks that were left on the post. Read below-

A monument of love looks a grave to you. Intelligence is lost nowadays but stupidity cheek cheek kar bol rahi hai... — AarAar (@harryrandhawa32) April 7, 2020

No body is forcing you to accept taj mahal as symbol of love

Your yourself one and tell others to accept it

Or you can ask Hrithik to build for your sister — yusuphkhan (@yusuphkhan1) April 7, 2020

Aur kya metaphorical meaning apne dharm me hi ho sakte hai medam. Dusro k dharm me nahi ho sakta??

Aur phir sati ko to khatm huwe kuchhek warsh hi huwe hai. Wo inke dharm me to nahi tha. Vidhwa wiwah bhi abhi abhi maany mana ja raha hai thore warsho pehle it was taboo. — Moony (@m4munz) April 7, 2020

In yet another tweet, she also mentioned how one should not blindly follow things written in the book, giving out an example of Lord Ram and Sita’s life. Her tweet read, “Hum yeh nahin keh sakte .... kyunki books mein likha hai symbol of love hai toh hai", read an excerpt from her post.

Hum yeh nahin keh sakte .... kyunki books mein likha hai symbol of love hai toh hai .... bas no questions asked, Shri Ram ne Sita ko vachan diya you will be my only Queen after he returned he renounced her only to live like a saint he will never be known as eternal lover ❤️ https://t.co/89zWeoDM2P — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 7, 2020

However, this is not the first time Chandel has given a controversial statement as such. Time and again, the Ranaut sisters have been very open about their opinion on several issues, most of them which have brought in criticism.

