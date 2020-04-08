The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Causes Stir By Calling Taj Mahal A 'grave' Rather Than A 'Symbol Of Love'

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel was heavily criticised on the internet when refused to call the Taj Mahal a 'Symbol of Love', and rather called it a grave instead. Read below

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli Chandel

The Taj Mahal is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Often tagged as the symbol of love, citizens of the country are quite proud of it. However, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel seems to think otherwise. In a tweet, Chandel claimed that 'not everyone' is proud of the Taj Mahal, and that a 'grave', call never be a symbol of love. She went on to claim that the citizens of the country are 'forced' to accept it as a wonder'. Referring to Mumtaz Mahal, in whose honour the monument was built, Chandel claimed that 'it's creepy as hell', how she was tortured. Read below-

READ: Rangoli Chandel Calls Celebrities 'fools' For Taking Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

Rangoli's remark on Taj Mahal 

However, the tweet did not sit well with several social media users who lashed out at Chandel and slammed her for making such 'outrageous' statements. "Nobody is telling you to accept it as a symbol of love", "Your opinion does not matter, this has been written in history", were some of the remarks that were left on the post. Read below- 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Fumes At Yuvraj & Harbhajan Support To Afridi Charity, Suggests 'donation'

READ: Rangoli Chandel Looks Like Kangana In Old Photo, Says, 'I Find Them Embarrassing'

In yet another tweet, she also mentioned how one should not blindly follow things written in the book, giving out an example of Lord Ram and Sita’s life. Her tweet read, “Hum yeh nahin keh sakte .... kyunki books mein likha hai symbol of love hai toh hai", read an excerpt from her post. 

READ: Rangoli Chandel slams American newspaper for its post on India's Coronavirus situation

However, this is not the first time Chandel has given a controversial statement as such. Time and again, the Ranaut sisters have been very open about their opinion on several issues, most of them which have brought in criticism. 

 

 

First Published:
