Rangoli Chandel Tells 'nepotistic & Frivolous' Indian Awards To Learn From Oscars 2020

Oscars 2020 was the biggest night of the year for the Hollywood film industry, with several worthy winners taking home the coveted golden statue. The South Korean film, PARASITE, took four main awards home.

On that note, congratulating everyone who has worked on the film, Bollywood director Shekar Kapur lauded the Academy Award for becoming a 'true representative of world cinema'. However, responding to Kapur's tweet, Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel pointed that while the Global Awards are evolving slowly, the Indian Film Awards are becoming more and more 'nepotistic & frivolous'. She then emphasised that the members of the Indian Award community take a 'lesson or two' from the prestigious Academy Awards.

Rangoli Chandel hits out at Indian Film Awards

Several social media users have agreed with Rangoli Chandel's statement. "I am glad at least Oscars is free from nepotism", "She's right", "We should try and be better", were some of the remarks on the post.

Agree while whole world is evolving slowly, our own film awards becoming more and more nepotistic and frivolous, hope they take a lesson or two from the Oscars.. https://t.co/07lHAOhhax — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 10, 2020

Previously, Rangoli Chandel had accused Alia Bhatt of having ‘fixed’ her recent win at an awards show. Sharing a video of Alia walking out of the venue with the award in her hand, before the ceremony’s conclusion. Rangoli wrote, "At least you’re honest enough to do things like this quietly, and not in public. It’s nice to see that there’s something inside you preventing you from doing it casually".

Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai 😁 https://t.co/bF8jlSgp6E — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 8, 2019

