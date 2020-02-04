Rangoli Shares Viral Kangana Ranaut WhatsApp Forward Taking Dig At Deepika & Taapsee

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to share a viral WhatsApp forward that took a dig at Ranaut's contemporaries Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu. The picture had been tagged as a 'brutal troll' to which Chandel agreed and said that 'India's one daughter — Kangana is enough' for 'chillar' gang'.

READ | Alia Bhatt refutes report quoting nonchalant response to Rangoli's jibe on her flowers

Her tweet

This WhatsApp post has been doing rounds ha ha... totally agree, chillar Bollywood ki Tukde gang keliye desh ki ek he beti kafi hai 🙏🙏🙏Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/kc9K3Ma52X — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 4, 2020

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken celebrities in Bollywood. Known for being vocal on political matters or otherwise, the actress in a recent interview was asked to lend her thoughts on Deepika Padukone's controversial JNU visit. Speaking to an entertainment portal, the Panga actress expressed that Padukone was 'aware' of the step she was taking. Adding that the 34-year-old actress was just exercising her democratic right, Ranaut asserted that it would be wrong of her to have an opinion on Deepika's visit to the varsity.

READ | Rangoli Chandel tweets 'Let's lose with Love' reflecting on Panga's low BO collection

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Kangana said that the people in India have the democratic right to speak their mind but one should never cross their limits. She added, "People have the right to speak their mind in our country. It is their democratic right. But if while performing our democratic right we create a mess, violate the law, or destroy public properties like buses and camera then it is wrong. One can express their views but there should be a limit and no one should cross that limit. I do not think anybody in the industry has done that so far.

She added: "The violence happening in the country is condemned by us -- the entire industry has condemned it. The people who have supported such violence over the issue are answerable for their actions. Because they need to come clean on that and no types of violence should be tolerated."

READ | Street Dancer vs Panga: Rangoli Chandel agrees with KRK on what didn’t do justice to 'gem'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.