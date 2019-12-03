The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Hits Out At 'movie Mafia' Again As Kangana's 'Manikarnika' Heads To Japan

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika is all set to head to Japan and will be releasing in the area in January 2020. On that note, Rangoli Chandel slammed 'movie mafia'

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika is all set to head to Japan and will be releasing in the area in January 2020. On that note, the actor's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel in a series of tweets slammed the 'movie mafia' asking them not to play 'God' as they cannot 'make or break anyone'. "There is a higher power beyond our petty minds, don't ever forget that". Read her tweets below- 

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Sis Rangoli Slams 'samosa Gang' For Criticising Actress' Look In Thalaivi

Rangoli Chandel hits out at the 'movie gang'

Previously, Rangoli Chandel took a dig at the 'fake glamour' of showbiz and then went on to share a video of 'true artists' workshop by giving several instances she described as 'blood or sweat on the battlefield, various languages, and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step'. Interestingly, in the video, Ranaut can be seen perfecting her Bharatnatyam skills. From what one can see, the actor is prepping quite hard for her role in Thalaivi. 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At 'fake Glamour', Calls Kangana True Artist By Sharing Video

Next for Kangana? 

Thalaivi is set to star Arvind Swamy in the role of MG Ramachandran, or MGR, as he was fondly known as, also an actor who became a CM.  Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R  Singh. T-Series is also associated with the project.  The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 26, 2020. This is Kangana Ranaut's first full-fledged role down South.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Takes Up This Fun Task With Sister Rangoli Chandel

READ: Kangana Ranaut Vs Deepika Padukone, Who Rocked The Ethnic Airport Look?

 

 

Published:
