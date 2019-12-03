Rangoli Chandel Hits Out At 'movie Mafia' Again As Kangana's 'Manikarnika' Heads To Japan

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika is all set to head to Japan and will be releasing in the area in January 2020. On that note, the actor's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel in a series of tweets slammed the 'movie mafia' asking them not to play 'God' as they cannot 'make or break anyone'. "There is a higher power beyond our petty minds, don't ever forget that". Read her tweets below-

Rangoli Chandel hits out at the 'movie gang'

Lesson for movie mafia, don’t try and play God, you can’t make or break anyone, there is a higher power beyond your petty minds, don’t ever forget that #LiveandletLive 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 3, 2019

Papa Jo and gang tried to ignore biggest girl lead film ever, 150cr world wide and now one of those rare films that’s releasing in Japan, tight slap on movie mafia faces ... https://t.co/or8qMXWU7M — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 3, 2019

Previously, Rangoli Chandel took a dig at the 'fake glamour' of showbiz and then went on to share a video of 'true artists' workshop by giving several instances she described as 'blood or sweat on the battlefield, various languages, and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step'. Interestingly, in the video, Ranaut can be seen perfecting her Bharatnatyam skills. From what one can see, the actor is prepping quite hard for her role in Thalaivi.

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

Next for Kangana?

Thalaivi is set to star Arvind Swamy in the role of MG Ramachandran, or MGR, as he was fondly known as, also an actor who became a CM. Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. T-Series is also associated with the project. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 26, 2020. This is Kangana Ranaut's first full-fledged role down South.

