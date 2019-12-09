Rangoli Chandel Trolls Alia Bhatt For Leaving With Trophy Before The Award Show Began

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who has time and again taken dig on Alia Bhatt, once again took to her Twitter handle to troll the actress for exiting with the trophy from the backdoor exit, even before the show began. Chandel hinted at award fixing in her tweet against the 'Gully Boy' actress. The conversation is audible in the video where Alia's manager is seen telling the paparazzi not to upload the pictures. Watch —

Deepika Padukone says 'Tadaaaaa' to this, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others awestruck

Here is Alia Bhatt walking away with her Best Actress Award (backdoor exit) before the actual show began.

Alia’s Manager: Abhi nahi Daaloge na? (Photos)

Papz: Nahi ek ghante baad

Alia’s M: Nahi 7 baje ke baad

Papz: Okay 8 baje ke baad #AwardFixing #OnlyInBollywood #Exposed pic.twitter.com/rYzNdgvaXy — Fashionista PC (@fashionistapc) December 8, 2019

Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai 😁 https://t.co/bF8jlSgp6E — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 8, 2019

NETIZENS REACT

Haha what was this😂😂 This shows the authenticity & credibility of so call awards & such celebs. I'm glad celbs like #AamirKhan & #KanganaRanaut called out such Awards show openly. — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) December 9, 2019

LMAO 😆



She is so low and shameless — Nars (@NaimaH56) December 9, 2019

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures posing with the trophy she received for her role in Gully Boy. She wrote: "Safeena ❤️ Thank you for giving me this character @zoieakhtar I love you Zoe! Alsoooo @reemakagti1 😘😘😘 My tutu!! I love you @ranveersingh. And to the full full team for making this an unforgettable experience!". While Deepika Padukone congratulated her in the comments section and called her a 'cutie', Alia's co-star in the film Ranveer Singh wrote: "You are so spesh little lulu."

Alia Bhatt caught upset on camera after Mahesh Bhatt loses cool at Shaheen's book launch

On the work front:

Alia Bhatt has recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Sadak 2 where she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The shooting of the second schedule of the film took place in Ooty.

Rangoli Chandel hits out at 'movie mafia' again as Kangana's 'Manikarnika' heads to Japan

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's 'mild dose of estrogen pill' intake explained by Rangoli Chandel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.