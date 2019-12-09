The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Trolls Alia Bhatt For Leaving With Trophy Before The Award Show Began

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt was seen leaving an award show from the backdoor exit with the trophy, even before the event began. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli takes a dig.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who has time and again taken dig on Alia Bhatt, once again took to her Twitter handle to troll the actress for exiting with the trophy from the backdoor exit, even before the show began. Chandel hinted at award fixing in her tweet against the 'Gully Boy' actress. The conversation is audible in the video where Alia's manager is seen telling the paparazzi not to upload the pictures. Watch —

Deepika Padukone says 'Tadaaaaa' to this, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others awestruck

NETIZENS REACT

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures posing with the trophy she received for her role in Gully Boy. She wrote: "Safeena ❤️ Thank you for giving me this character @zoieakhtar I love you Zoe! Alsoooo @reemakagti1 😘😘😘 My tutu!! I love you @ranveersingh. And to the full full team for making this an unforgettable experience!". While Deepika Padukone congratulated her in the comments section and called her a 'cutie', Alia's co-star in the film Ranveer Singh wrote: "You are so spesh little lulu."

Alia Bhatt caught upset on camera after Mahesh Bhatt loses cool at Shaheen's book launch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

On the work front: 

Alia Bhatt has recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Sadak 2 where she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The shooting of the second schedule of the film took place in Ooty.

Rangoli Chandel hits out at 'movie mafia' again as Kangana's 'Manikarnika' heads to Japan

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's 'mild dose of estrogen pill' intake explained by Rangoli Chandel

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
