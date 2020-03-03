NCP Welcomes PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post, Advises 'Bhakts' To Follow Suit

Reacting to PM Modi’s surprise announcement about his intention to quit social media, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik welcomed this move on Tuesday, March 3. He contended that the country would become peaceful if some admirers of PM Modi exited social media. Furthermore, Malik opined that the PM’s decision was in the best interest of India.

On Twitter, Nawab Malik wrote, “Yesterday, Modiji gave the indication that he is likely to leave social media. Some other leaders are also talking about leaving (social media). If some Bhakts leave social media, then the country will become peaceful. Modiji’s decision must be in the nation’s interest. We welcome it.”

कल मोदी जी ने सोशल मीडिया रविवार से छोड़ने के संकेत दिए हैं कुछ नेता भी छोड़ने की बात कर रहे हैं अगर सारे भक्तों ने छोड़ दिया तो देश शांत हो जाए गा,

मोदी जी का फैसला देश हित में होगा हम स्वागत करते हैं मोदी जी फैसला लें। #ModiQuitsSocialMedia — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) March 3, 2020

PM Modi to give up social media accounts?

On Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Moreover, he stated that he would share more information about this soon. This evoked a series of reactions, especially from the members of BJP. For instance, party spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged the PM to reconsider his decision.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Many hashtags appealing to PM Modi to continue on social media were top trends on Twitter. Currently, he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44 million users. Moreover, he has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

