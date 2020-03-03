PM Modi Takes On Manmohan Singh Over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'; Gives Message Of 'Nation First'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took an indirect jibe against former PM Manmohan Singh days after the former PM said the slogan "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" is being misused. PM Modi, without naming Manmohan Singh said that some people have a problem even with saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

'...now they are also objecting to Bharat Mata ki Jai'

Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Board in Delhi on Tuesday, PM Modi said earlier people were objecting to "Vande Mataram" but now they are also objecting to "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". "Ab kuch logon ko Bharat Mata Ki jai bolne main bhi boo aa rahi hai (Now, some people are smelling a foul smell even in saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai)," PM Modi said.

He also told the BJP MPs, "We are the ones who are working for the country while some (opposition leaders) are fighting for their party's survival."

'National interest is above everything'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed on the need for peace, harmony and unity in society saying it is a prerequisite for the country's development. PM Modi asked the party MPs to take lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country. He said political interests are "supreme" for some parties but for the BJP, "national interest is above everything".

Last week, speaking at a book launch, Singh had taken a dig at the BJP. The idea of nationalism and the "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan, he said, were being "misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens". He was speaking at the launch of the book 'Who is Bharat Mata' by Purushottam Agrawal and Radha Krishna on Jawaharlal Nehru's works and speeches.

Manmohan Singh said that if India is recognised in the comity of nations as a vibrant democracy and, if it is considered as one of the important world powers, it was the first prime minister, who should be recognised as its main architect.

"... unfortunately, a section of people who either do not have the patience to read history or would like to be deliberately guided by their prejudices, try their best to picture Nehru in a false light. But I am sure, history has a capacity to reject fake and false insinuations and put everything in proper perspective," he said.

