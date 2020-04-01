Rangoli Chandel Fumes At Yuvraj & Harbhajan Support To Afridi Charity, Suggests 'donation'

Amid the worries surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the country, ‘contributions’ for the relief efforts are making headlines. While some celebrities are being praised for donating significant amounts, some of them disclosing their amounts, some not disclosing it, and others not disclosing if they have donated or not have become a talking point about netizens. Not just Indians, even a Pakistani got involved into some strong responses on Twitter.

Netizens panned Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for urging their fans and followers to contribute to their former on-field opponent Shahid Afridi’s charity to battle the COVID-19 situation in his country. The point to note is that all bilateral ties between the neighbouring countries, at least on sports and entertainment levels, have been on hold over the worsening of political equations since the terrorist attacks, first in Uri and then in Pulwama in the last few years. Apart from no bilateral cricket matches, artists of one country are also not being allowed to work in the other country.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel too was not happy about the cricket stars making the plea. Reacting to a netizen sharing an infamous video where Afridi admits he broke a TV when he saw his daughter imitating a religious gesture from an Indian serial, Rangoli was furious on Twitter.

Referring to Harbhajan and Yuvraj, she asked how these Indians were ‘dying’ in love for Pakistan. She added the duo should be taken in a bus and just left at the border. Rangoli stated that this was the only ‘donation’ to Afridi’s foundation from India’s end.

Stars back Afridi

Earlier, Yuvraj and Harbhajan had posted videos on Twitter, praising the work done by the former Pakistan all-rounder’s charity and urging their fans and followers to contribute.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

Rangoli had previously also fumed at Pakistan cricket team over Danish Kaneria claiming that being a Hindu, he was discriminated against in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID cases in Pakistan has inching towards 2000. India too has witnessed over 1600 cases. India is currently amid a national lockdown of 21 days, that lasts till April 14. 38 persons have lost their lives due to coronavirus in India.

