Rangoli Chandel Reveals Attacker's Identity, Shares Her Painful Acid-attack Story

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user who asked her to reveal her acid attacker's identity. Read details.

Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user who asked about her attacker's identity. For those unaware, Rangoli is an acid-attack survivor who has gone through 54 surgeries over the span of 5 years, after a man threw one litre of acid on her face. In a series of tweets, Rangoli revealed that the attacker's name is Avinash Sharma and studied in the same college as hers.

She further added that it was 'The biggest mistake' of her life that she let the threats slide by and didn't approach the police or parents. Narrating the story, Rangoli said that it only took 'One second' for him to throw acid on her. 

Skill Ministry To Drop 'Chhapaak' Team Proposal On Acid Attack Victims: Report

Chhapaak: Religion of Deepika's attacker changed? Subramanian Swamy informs of notice

Chhapaak acid attacker's name controversy

There were reports that acid attacker's name in Deepika Padukone's film 'Chhapaak' has been changed from "Nadeem Khan" to "Rajesh" after a magazine article's claim. In 2005, Laxmi was disfigured for life when a man called Nadeem Khan and three others allegedly hurled acid at her in Delhi's upscale Khan Market. The truth is that in the film Laxmi is ''Malti'' Agarwal and Nadeem became ''Babboo'' aka ''Bashir Khan''.

Chhapaak: Karni Sena issues notice, writes to Censor Board over 'religion-switch'

ALSO READ | Gulzar lauds daughter Meghna Gulzar's work in 'Chhapaak'; calls her 'socially conscious'

 

 

