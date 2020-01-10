Rangoli Chandel Reveals Attacker's Identity, Shares Her Painful Acid-attack Story

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user who asked about her attacker's identity. For those unaware, Rangoli is an acid-attack survivor who has gone through 54 surgeries over the span of 5 years, after a man threw one litre of acid on her face. In a series of tweets, Rangoli revealed that the attacker's name is Avinash Sharma and studied in the same college as hers.

She further added that it was 'The biggest mistake' of her life that she let the threats slide by and didn't approach the police or parents. Narrating the story, Rangoli said that it only took 'One second' for him to throw acid on her.

Hi Arzita, my attacker’s name is Avinash Sharma, he was in the same college as me, we were in the same friend circle, he proposed to me I started keeping distance I didn’t share same feelings, he would tell people some day he will merry me...(contd) https://t.co/Z7TMTUIwuz — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

(Contd)..when my parents got me engaged to an Air Force officer he became very persistent about marrying me when I retaliated he threatened me to throw acid on me,I brushed such threats aside & never told my parents or went to cops this was the biggest mistake of my life..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

(Contd)... I was sharing PG house with four girls, a young stranger came asking for me my friend vijaya said someone asking for you I opened the door, he was carrying a jug full of ....and just than in one second CHAPPAK.... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

There were reports that acid attacker's name in Deepika Padukone's film 'Chhapaak' has been changed from "Nadeem Khan" to "Rajesh" after a magazine article's claim. In 2005, Laxmi was disfigured for life when a man called Nadeem Khan and three others allegedly hurled acid at her in Delhi's upscale Khan Market. The truth is that in the film Laxmi is ''Malti'' Agarwal and Nadeem became ''Babboo'' aka ''Bashir Khan''.

