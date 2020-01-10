Kangana's Sister Rangoli Chandel Lauds Ajay Devgn For 'Tanhaji', Slams 'Sanju','Padmaavat'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel often takes to Twitter to dish out her opinion over various matters relating to the film industry and politics in the country. Rangoli often expresses her disapproval through the micro-blogging site and the latest ones to face her judgement are Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. In response to a film critic's tweet, she lauded actor Ajay Devgn for bringing out the story of an Indian warrior through his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and likened it to her sister's film Manikarnika and Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj.

Manikarnika, Tanhaji, PrithaviRaj Chauhan.... Bharat ke yuva ki nason mein jame hue khoon mein thodi garmi toh aayegi 😁, Thank you Ajay sir for giving this martyr his due, now it’s our turn to make it a huge success 🙏 https://t.co/6zE6IGp0o0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 10, 2020

Rangoli Chandel further went on to hail and support Ajay Devgn's film by urging the audience to watch films based on heroic Indian characters. She slammed the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju by calling it a 'criminal white washing' film and also the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat as she called it 'history ka soft porn'.

Film industry ne kadam uthaya hai, kya hum Tanhaji ko bhi utna he payaar denge jitna humne criminal white washing karne wali film Sanju ya history ka soft porn banane wali Padmavat ko diya ? Taali dono hathon se bajti hai, hath badhao desh bachao 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 10, 2020

Rangoli Chandel, who is also the manager for her sister Kangana Ranaut, often takes to Twitter to post her unabashed opinions which lash out as harsh criticism of celebrities. Kangana Ranaut has also spoken about her sister at various occasions calling her 'the 2 AM friend', a confidante and a support system. The siblings have often had each other's backs and have declared their stands on various issues publicly.

