Kangana's Sister Rangoli Chandel Lauds Ajay Devgn For 'Tanhaji', Slams 'Sanju','Padmaavat'

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to support Ajay Devgn for 'Tanhaji' while slamming films like 'Sanju' and 'Padmaavat'

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel often takes to Twitter to dish out her opinion over various matters relating to the film industry and politics in the country. Rangoli often expresses her disapproval through the micro-blogging site and the latest ones to face her judgement are Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. In response to a film critic's tweet, she lauded actor Ajay Devgn for bringing out the story of an Indian warrior through his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and likened it to her sister's film Manikarnika and Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj.

Take a look at her tweet:

Rangoli Chandel further went on to hail and support Ajay Devgn's film by urging the audience to watch films based on heroic Indian characters. She slammed the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju by calling it a 'criminal white washing' film and also the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat as she called it 'history ka soft porn'. 

Read her tweet here:

Sister & manager for Kangana Ranaut

Rangoli Chandel, who is also the manager for her sister Kangana Ranaut, often takes to Twitter to post her unabashed opinions which lash out as harsh criticism of celebrities. Kangana Ranaut has also spoken about her sister at various occasions calling her 'the 2 AM friend', a confidante and a support system. The siblings have often had each other's backs and have declared their stands on various issues publicly. 

ROHIT SHARMA OPPOSES 4-DAY TESTS