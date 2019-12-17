The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mardaani Box Office Day 4: Rani Mukerji's Action-drama Sees A Drop In Collections

Bollywood News

Mardaani 2 box office collection day 4: The cop-drama has reportedly collected ₹21 crores approx at the box-office till Monday, that is December 16, 2019.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
mardaani 2

Despite facing tough competition with Hollywood multi-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level, Rani Mukerji's latest release Mardaani 2 stood strongly at the box-office on its first weekend. However, the first weekend of the cop-drama closed at ₹18.15 crores at the box-office breaking the record of her previous projects Hichki and Mardaani. The reports stated that the action-drama dipped in footfall and closed at around ₹3 crores on its day 4, Monday, December 16, 2019. 

READ | Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Sees Strong Collection At End Of Day 3

Reportedly, the sequel of Mardaani earned ₹3. 85 crores at the box-office on its release date. Reportedly, the film showed tremendous growth on Friday and Saturday by collecting ₹6.55 and ₹7.80 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The reports also say that the box office collection of Mardaani 2 is recorded at an estimated ₹21 crores till now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf) on

READ | 'One More Unsung Warrior': Kajol Hails Rani Mukerji For Success Of Mardaani 2

Reportedly, the prequel released in 2014 was made with the budget of ₹21 crores and its worldwide lifetime collection was around ₹57 crores. The trade analysts have stated that the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country is the reason behind the drop in Mardaani 2's collections at the box-office. The Gopi Puthran directorial also clashed with Emraan Hashmi's mystery-thriller titled, The Body. 

Details of the film

The film released across 1,600 screens on December 13, 2019. The film received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Apart from Rani Mukerji, the crime-drama also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna, who plays a significant character. 

READ | Rani Mukerji Offers Prayers At Shirdi As 'Mardaani 2' Hits The Screens; See Pics

The plot of the story revolves around a serial killer, who brutally rapes and murders the young women in the city of Kota. The Talaash actor has reprised her character Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless cop. The film has garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience. 

READ | Rani Mukerji Introduces Vishal Jethwa, The Terrifying Antagonist Of Mardaani 2; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES