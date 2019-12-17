Mardaani Box Office Day 4: Rani Mukerji's Action-drama Sees A Drop In Collections

Despite facing tough competition with Hollywood multi-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level, Rani Mukerji's latest release Mardaani 2 stood strongly at the box-office on its first weekend. However, the first weekend of the cop-drama closed at ₹18.15 crores at the box-office breaking the record of her previous projects Hichki and Mardaani. The reports stated that the action-drama dipped in footfall and closed at around ₹3 crores on its day 4, Monday, December 16, 2019.

Reportedly, the sequel of Mardaani earned ₹3. 85 crores at the box-office on its release date. Reportedly, the film showed tremendous growth on Friday and Saturday by collecting ₹6.55 and ₹7.80 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The reports also say that the box office collection of Mardaani 2 is recorded at an estimated ₹21 crores till now.

Reportedly, the prequel released in 2014 was made with the budget of ₹21 crores and its worldwide lifetime collection was around ₹57 crores. The trade analysts have stated that the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country is the reason behind the drop in Mardaani 2's collections at the box-office. The Gopi Puthran directorial also clashed with Emraan Hashmi's mystery-thriller titled, The Body.

Details of the film

The film released across 1,600 screens on December 13, 2019. The film received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Apart from Rani Mukerji, the crime-drama also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna, who plays a significant character.

The plot of the story revolves around a serial killer, who brutally rapes and murders the young women in the city of Kota. The Talaash actor has reprised her character Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless cop. The film has garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience.

