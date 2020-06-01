Rani Mukerji Appreciates Mumbai Police For The Efforts During Pandemic; See Video

Mumbai Police shared the teaser to their new song which is a way to be ‘hopeful’ in these tough times, as per the lyrics of the song. The video song is about the tireless efforts of the Mumbai Police during the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai, which is the worst-hit city in India due to the contagious virus has been guarded by Mumbai Police and other officers. The video also shows Rani Mukerji appreciating the Mumbai Police in their efforts.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Working With Mani Ratnam As 'Yuva' Completes 16 Years

Rani Mukerji is part of hair raising video, which appreciates Mumbai Police

The video that was shared by Mumbai Police shows the empty streets of Mumbai. There are several birds-eye views of a lifeless city, which shows the normally bustling city on a standstill. Mumbai Police as well is on guard of the city. The song is Hausla Rakh, which means "keep courage" in English. The song is to boost the morale of police as well as millions of Mumbaikars in lockdown. The video was shared by Mumbai Police Foundation.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Starrer Family Dramas That Should Not Be Missed, See List Here

Check out the video teaser of a ‘hopeful’ song that Mumbai Police will release soon

Mumbai Police shared the video on their official Instagram and wrote, “Rakh Do Gaj Ki Doori, Na Dilon Mein Faasla, Hum Ek gain, Jung Ek Hai. While our frontline warriors battle it out with coronavirus on the streets, we have just one request to you, Mumbai - #RakhTuHausla Together we fight. Together we win.#ranimukerji #teaser.”

The video was appreciated by many followers, who wrote words of encouragement in the comments section. One follower wrote, “Thank u Mumbai Police! Aap hain toh hum hain.” Another person commented, “Heroes in real sense.....Mumbai police...huge respect to all...thank you....stay safe...take care....praying for more strength to you and your families.”

Another follower was quick to give some positive reaction, “Hats off to your dedication and hard work Mumbai police...u all are just amazing. we thank you from the bottom of heart and wish for your safety... You have always took the risk for the safety of our lives... salute to your courage, your sacrifice And for the times you left your family for us....!! You will always be in our thoughts and prayers.”

Also Read | 'Hum Tum' Completes 16 Years: Rani Mukerji Recalls Glorious Days With Rishi Kapoor

Here are several fans appreciating the policemen

Image Credits: Mumbai Police’s Instagram

Image Credits: Mumbai Police’s Instagram

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Working With Mani Ratnam As 'Yuva' Completes 16 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.