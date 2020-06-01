Rani Mukerji Starrer Family Dramas That Should Not Be Missed, See List Here

Rani Mukerji gave a ground-breaking performance in her last release Mardaani 2. The action-thriller flick turned out to be a mountainous hit at the box-office. Mukerji's performance in the movie was highly lauded. As an actor, Rani has featured in numerous films of varied genres from family dramas to romantic flicks. In fact, some of Rani Mukerji's most popular movies are family dramas. Talking about Rani Mukerji's family dramas, let's take a look at the list of Rani Mukerji's best family dramas.

Rani Mukerji's Unmissable Family Dramas

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Helmed by Hum Tum fame director Kunal Kohli, this Rani Mukerji family drama is a visual treat for viewers who enjoy bitter-sweet banter. As the name suggests, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic is about a foster parenting of four kids. Rani Mukerji plays an angel in the film, who helps Saif Ali Khan and his adopted kids to grow closer to each other.

Baabul

Rani Mukerji plays a widow in Ravi Chopra's Baabul. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rani and John Abraham, Baabul is a high-octane family drama with some emotional scenes. The story plot of Baabul is very unique, wherein a father-in-law takes efforts to get his daughter-in-law re-married with her friend, who loves her dearly, post the death of his son. All the actors gave a stellar performance in Baabul which was lauded by both critics and audience.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Rani Mukerji played the lead role in Karan Johar's much talked about family drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The story of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna revolves around infidelity, love, and lots of drama. Rani who is married to Abhishek Bachchan in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna cheats him for Dev aka Shah Rukh Khan. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was the focal point of controversies when it released with such a bold story plot. The songs were a massive hit.

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman is a story about an innocent girl turning into a high-class escort. With some heart-wrenching scenes, and stupendous performance by the lead actor Rani Mukerji, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman is a highly critically acclaimed film of the actor. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, this is a must-watch Rani Mukerji movie for its intense dialogues and nail-biting dramatic scenes.

