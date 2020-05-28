'Hum Tum' Completes 16 Years: Rani Mukerji Recalls Glorious Days With Rishi Kapoor

Rani Mukerji's cult film Hum Tum completed 16 years at the box office today. Alongside Mukerji, the 2004's romantic-comedy starred Saif Ali Khan and late Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. Therefore, on the special occasion of marking 16 successful years at the silver screens, Rani Mukerji reminisced her shoot days and shared her experience of working with legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who recently passed away on April 30, 2020.

Rani Mukerji recalls shoot days with Rishi Kapoor

The Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan starrer Hum Tum premiered at the silver screens on May 28, 2004. The plot of this rom-com is loosely based on the American film When Harry Met Sally. Recently, an online portal reached out to Rani Mukerji regarding the milestone. During her interview, the Hitchki actor reminisced the good old Hum Tum days and recalled the fun times she had with late Rishi Kapoor on the sets of the film.

In her statement, a nostalgic Rani Mukerji expresses saying that Hum Tum will always be memorable for her because it was the film that Rishi Kapoor was part of, and she fondly remembers their shoot in Amsterdam. She added that when she recently met Kapoor before his untimely demise, they chatted about the 'Hum Tum' shoot and recalled the days when they used to have fun during the Amsterdam schedule.

Later, narrating her experience of working with 'Chintu Uncle', Mukerji said that he belonged to the era when actors did not sync sound but Hum Tum was a sync-sound film. She added saying it was his first sync-sound film and they used to have lots of chats and laughs about the same. Furthermore, Rani Mukerji also stated that she has always been a huge fan of Rishi Kapoor, and his demise has been a double loss for her, as somebody whom she knew very well and also as a huge fan.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the sequel of her hit action-thriller Mardaani. The Gopi Putran directorial did extremely well at the box office and also received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics. However, Mukerji will next be seen in yet another sequel, reprising her role as Babli in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Alongside the lead pair from the original film, its sequel will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

