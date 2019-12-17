Rani Mukerji In A 'funny Side Up' Avatar With Neha Dhupia Reveals Key To Look Beautiful

Rani Mukerji recently made an appearance on actor Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha in a very casual avatar. The actor had been spotted wearing a shining golden tee and white pants as she made her way for a candid talk session with Neha Dhupia. In a video shared by Neha, the Bunty Aur Babli actor can be seen opening up about her life as she discusses everything from her decision to act in films to her husband director Aditya Chopra. In one of the segments, Neha Dhupia cracks up when Rani shared her belief that using cuss words releases the inner angst from a person which in turn makes them look more beautiful.

The Hum Tum actor had been in the news for her visit to the shrine of Sai Baba at Shirdi on Monday post the release of her latest film Mardaani 2. The film released in theatres this Friday and managed to make a mark at the box office. Fans had been excited to see her daring avatar of a cop once again. As the film had received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics, Rani visited the Shirdi temple to seek blessings of Sai Baba.

More about the film

Mardaani 2, directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Yash Raj Films, has managed to make an impression in the minds of audiences. It is a cop thriller story of Shivani Shivaji Roy, portrayed by Rani Mukerji, as she chases after a serial rapist and murderer. Rani had also met police officers from different states during the promotions of the film to understand their job better. Rani Mukerji has been lauded for her stellar performance in the film. Business analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh had also shared the film's outcome after the first three days at the box office through his Twitter handle on Monday.

#Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: ₹ 18.15 cr. #India biz. 👌👌👌 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

