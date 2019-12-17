When Neha Dhupia Amped Up The Glam Quotient With Her Stunning Fashion Statements

Neha Dhupia has been a very active member of social media. Her on-going podcast titled No Filter Neha season 4 has been doing great with the audience and critics alike. Dhupia's social media feed is all about her pictures with husband Angad Bedi, her daughter's album and her social whereabouts. Neha Dhupia is also known for her experimental style statements. She is often seen donning different outfits at ease. Here are some of her best outfits that are much-loved by her fans.

Neha Dhupia’s stunning style file

Neha Dhupia wore a white shirt, with a white tee for the U2 concert that took place on December 15. With bold kajal, she rocked her all-white attire flawlessly.

Neha Dhupia recently donned a silver netted outfit with many frills and cuts for an event. She opted for a neat bun with bold eye makeup. Neha’s experimental look was lauded by her fans.

In this picture, Neha Dhupia is seen in an all-black ethnic attire that she opted for one of her events. She wore a one-sleeved embroidered jacket over a black ethnic gown. With a neat tight ponytail, the Chup Chup Ke actor's outfit looked classy.

Here, the actor can be seen in an all-black outfit again. This was while conversing with Jacqueline Fernandez on her show No Filter Neha season 4. She clubbed her outfit with a faded denim jacket that gave her a boss-like look.

