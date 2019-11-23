Rani Mukerji Has The Perfect Charlie's Angels Bollywood Cast, "I'll Be The Shorter One"

Rani Mukerji is preparing for her next action drama Mardaani 2. The actor, in an exclusive interview with ZoomTV.com, talked about a Hindi remake of Charlie's Angels being a great idea. The actor also has an idea on who could be a part of this action remake.

Rani's 'Charlie's Angels'

Rani Mukerji is one of the few female Bollywood actors who have featured in a great action movie as a female lead. The first instalment Mardaani was a great hit and Rani is excited to see the next also heading towards success. In the interview, she was asked which of the actors in Bollywood could be considered as the main lead of an action film. Rani revealed that she was a fan of Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai and also thinks that Deepika Padukone is a great actor for action dramas.

Rani then added that she thinks it would be a great idea to do a desi Charlie's Angels. These angels could be played by Rani Mukerji with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. She also quipped that since there is always a short girl in the movie, she can play the role.

Rani also spoke about how she prepared for her action sequences in Mardaani 2. She said that her physical ability was important, but a blend of right emotions was also required. She said that movies such as Mardaani 2 are emotional action movies rather than plain action.

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2 is a sequel to the 2014 movie Mardaani. The second instalment is being directed by Gopi Puthran. The trailer of the film received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience. Here is the trailer of the film:

