Rani Mukerji Remembers Kamal Haasan’s Words On Her Height As Their Film 'Hey Ram' Turns 20

Rani Mukerji and Kamal Haasan's critically acclaimed film, Hey Ram completed 20 years recently. Rani recently spilt the bean on the different lessons that she learnt while shooting for the film which was also helmed by the South superstar. Rani revealed to an esteemed publication that the film has been one of the major learning curves in her career. She also said that it was a great opportunity for her at that point in her career as she was able to work with the South sensation whose work she always admired.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' To Release On THIS Date

Rani revealed the advice which was given to her by Kamal Haasan

She also recalled how she grabbed the opportunity immediately and went to Chennai for the shoot. Rani revealed how she had an inferiority complex about her height and started wearing platform slippers on the sets of the film. Kamal Haasan told her that she will never be measured by how tall she is but instead, she will be remembered for her achievements. Rani went on to say that this advice stayed with her forever. The Mardaani actor also said that she loved every second of being on the sets of Hey Ram.

Rani spoke about the discipline on the sets

She added that she admired how disciplined the set was. The actor recalled that there was a specific time to start the filming as well as for the hair and makeup to get done. She said that the entire production team adhered to these timings diligently. Rani went on to say how the first shot used to be taken at 6 am in the morning and the filming used to wrap around the allotted time.

Rani went on to say that she really learned work ethics on the sets of the film. The Bunty and Babli actor also said that after Kamal Haasan's advice, she became much more confident about her height. Rani stated that Kamal Haasan told her that you need not be tall to become an actor and that acting is all about performing.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji To Shoot Bunty Aur Babli 2's Climax Scene In Abu Dhabi

Also Read: Salman Khan And Rani Mukerji Have Acted Together In These Films

Image Courtesy: Rani Mukerji FP Instagram/ Kamal Haasan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.