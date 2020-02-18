Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji To Shoot Bunty Aur Babli 2's Climax Scene In Abu Dhabi

Bunty Aur Bubli 2 is in the production stage and the film is creating a lot of buzz amongst the people. The film will star Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The next schedule of the film is set to be in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which is also reportedly set to be the climax scene. Director Varun Sharma recently spoke about the film and its schedule.

Bunty Aur Bubli 2 next schedule in Abu Dhabi

The crew of Bunty and Bubli 2 is heading towards the next location as the shooting of the film is in progress. The shooting of the film has been happening in Mumbai since the past two months. The director of the film, Varun Sharma, recently spoke about the film in an interview with a leading daily. He said that they will be shooting a few scenes in Abu Dhabi. According to him, the landscape of the Emirates gives a lot of scale to the film. He added that they will be shooting there for around 10 days. The director also spoke about why they have opted for Abu Dhabi as the set location. He said that since Bunty Aur Bubli 2 is set in today’s time, it was clear to the team that they have to craft the cons according to the current audience. He feels that the audience will expect something new and slick and that is why the Abu Dhabi con is expected to stand out in that regard.

Debutant Sharvari talks about being a part of Bunty Aur Bubli 2

Bunty Aur Bubli 2 will also star actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari. The two actors are also expected to join Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan on the Abu Dhabi schedule. Sharvari had previously spoken in an interview with a leading media portal about how delighted she was to be a part of the film. She said that she always wanted to be an actor. She spoke about how it has been her dream to work with YRF and hence is excited about the film.

