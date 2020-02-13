Salman Khan And Rani Mukerji Have Acted Together In These Films

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have acted together in many films. Salman’s last release was Dabangg 3, in which he played a cop, whereas Rani also played a cop in her previous release, Mardaani 2. Read to know about the films in which the two have been seen together.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji’s movies together

Hello Brother

Released in 1999, Hello Brother is the first film of Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji together. The movie also stars Arbaaz Khan and was directed by Sohail Khan. Vishal, a policeman shot by tycoon Khanna, is saved by a heart transplant. He finds himself working with the spirit of his donor, Hero, to investigate the businessman's drug racket and seek revenge.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Salman Khan stars as Raj and Rani Mukerji as Pooja Oberoi, along with Preity Zinta as Jahnvi in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. It was a romantic drama film, where Raj falls in love with Jahnvi, while Pooja fells for Raj and a tricky love triangle occurs. Released in 2000, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Verma, Kamini Kaushal, Shakti Kapoor and Satish Shah, with Shah Rukh Khan and Sana Saeed in a cameo.

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye

Prem Kapoor, an aspiring popstar, lives with his elder sister, Neelu, and brother-in-law, Vinod. Prem is in love with Nisha and both hope to marry soon. Before he could even propose marriage, Priya announces that she is getting married to a rich and wealthy young man from the U.S. named Rahul Puglia. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye stars Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji as Prem and Priya, respectively with others.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta reunited in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke as Raj Malhotra, Priya Malhotra and Madhubala, respectively. A prostitute agrees to get impregnated and then give the baby to a couple (Raj and Priya) in exchange for a million rupees. Everything changes when she develops feelings for the baby and Raj.

Baabul

The last venture of Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji was in 2006. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham and Hema Malini. Baabul tells the tale of a man who tries to bring happiness back into his daughter-in-law life after his son died. It is a family drama film helmed by Ravi Chopra.

