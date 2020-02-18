Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' To Release On THIS Date 

Since the time it has been announced that Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will reunite for Bunty Aur Babli 2, fans are super excited for the movie to hit the silver screens. Along with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will star Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in prominent roles. The release date of Bunty Aur Babli 2 is June 26, 2020. This announcement has sure made the audience eager to watch what the filmmakers have in store for them. The movie will bring Saif and Rani together after almost 11 years.

About Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an upcoming crime-comedy bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The movie is helmed by debutante Varun V. Sharma and serves as a sequel to the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. The movie also marks the acting debut of Sharvari Wagh. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Bunty and Babli who con people across India.

