Rani Mukerji Introduces Vishal Jethwa, The Terrifying Antagonist Of Mardaani 2; See Pics

After missing from the big screen for a brief period, actor Rani Mukerji is back in the theatres with Mardaani 2. Helmed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 chronicles the story of a fierce police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer and rapist who is on a killing spree, targeting young women. The film Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani. The film has been receiving a positive response for its gritty plotline and the performances. Along with Rani Mukerji, another actor from the movie has been receiving many accolades for his performance. He is none other than actor Vishal Jethwa who essays the main antagonist in the film. Vishal has successfully made his impressive debut with this film.

Rani posed along with Vishal Jethwa in the event

Rani Mukerji recently introduced Vishal in an event recently as his character was kept under the wraps in the trailer of the film. The two also posed together for the paparazzi. Rani made a stylish presence in a red blazer suit and pants which she paired with a black shirt and neon glares. The actor also opted for a radiant makeup along with black heels. On the other hand, Vishal can be seen looking dapper in a white shirt which he paired with a light brown coloured jacket and blue jeans. Check out the pictures.

The film has been positively received at the box office

The director of the film Gopi Puthran also posed with the two actors on the occasion. Vishal's menacing act in the film has been well-received by the masses and the critics alike. He was earlier seen in television shows like Bharat Ka Veerputra Maharana Pratap, Sankatmochan Hanuman and Peshwa Bajirao. The film Mardaani 2 also stars Rajesh Sharma, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna and Deepika Amin in pivotal roles. Talking about the box office collections of the movie, the film has managed to garner an impressive weekend collection of Rs ₹10.35 crores reportedly.

