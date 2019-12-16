The Debate
The Debate
Mardaani 2 Vs The Body: Which Of The Two Thrillers Gripped The Audience?

Bollywood News

The movies Mardaani 2 and The Body released on Friday, December 13th. Read here to know which of the two fared well at the box office last weekend.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
mardaani 2

The box office this weekend saw the clash of two thriller movies in Bollywood. While Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 was released, Emraan Hashmi's The Body also became a part of the theatres. The two survived through the first weekend but had some contrasting responses from the audience.

ALSO READ | The Body Is Gripping And Suspenseful Says Audience | Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor

Mardaani 2 vs The Body

Mardaani 2 box office collection

Mardaani 2 faced a decent first weekend. The film did well at the theatres according to a report in Box Office India. The movie had a total nett of ₹ 18 Crores. The opening of the movie was low as it began with the collection of 3.75 Crores approximately on Friday. This increased significantly to ₹ 6.50 Crores on Saturday. The film witnessed a growth of 20% in its total collections as it reached 7.75 Crores approximately. This brings the total weekend collections of Mardaani 2 to ₹ 18 Crores.

ALSO READ | 'The Body' Actor Vedhika Shares Her Desire To Work With Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Next

ALSO READ | Plot Comparison: Here's How 'Mardaani 2' Differs From 'Mardaani 1'

The Body box office collection

Emraan Hashmi's movie The Body had a poor first weekend. The first day of the movie saw the total collection of just ₹ 55 Lakhs. There was a change in the collections on Saturday as the collections shifted from ₹ 55 Lakhs to ₹ 75 Lakhs. The report by Box Office India reveals no change in the collections for The Body on Sunday as they stand on ₹ 75 Lakhs. The total weekend collections for the Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor starrer is just 2.05 Crores approximately. 

ALSO READ | Mardaani 2 Day 2 Box-Office Collection: Rani Mukerji's Film Witnesses Fantastic Growth

ALSO READ | Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Sees Strong Collection At End Of Day 3

 

 

