The much-awaited film Maardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji is expected to release on December 13. The film has created a massive buzz among audiences and fans of the actor cannot wait to watch the film. The first installment of the film was praised for dealing with a sensitive issue of trafficking.

Rani Mukerji says Rohit Shetty's cop universe has no place for Mardaani's Shivani Roy

Rani Mukerji has been at the forefront of promotions for the film. She has met with real-life police officers and thanked them for their service to the society, she even met the control room police officers and thanked them for their hard work. Recently an entertainment portal asked the actor how she compared to the other cop playing characters in Bollywood, and she replied saying that Mardaani broke the stereotype as most policepersons are played by male actors while she is one of the few actors who has been able to play the lead as a police officer on-screen.

The actor further compared by saying that Rohit Shetty makes films that are larger than life while her film is more grounded. She said her character Shivani wouldn't fit in that sort of a universe. She added Mardaani is more realistic as it portrays and talks about real-life cops. She continued saying the film is a realistic take on how crimes are actually dealt with within our country.

Rani has been working tirelessly to promote her film and has shared her appreciation with real-life police officers. She has also raised her voice for crimes against women. The actor said, she is amazed by the amount of hard work put in by the officials every single day to ensure we as citizens are safe. She thanked the officers for being selfless and working so hard in a professional, methodical manner. Rani called the film an eye-opening experience.

