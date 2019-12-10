Rani Mukerji Hosts Unicorn-themed Birthday Party For Adira; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji recently hosted a unicorn-themed party for close friends and family members on the occasion of her daughter Adira's 4th birthday. Reportedly, star kids AbRam Khan, Misha Kapoor, Roohi and Yash Johar, among others, were also spotted in the lavish party. Whereas, various other celebrities also marked their attendance including Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap and Shamita Shetty, among others. Rani's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a photo of her from the party and wrote a thank you note. See below:

READ | Rani Mukerji: DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, Michelle McNally, And Other Best Performances

The other actors who were guests in the party also shared glimpses from the party. Many fan clubs of Rani also managed to get inside glimpses of the birthday party. Check out a few of them below:

READ | Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Visits The Police Control Room To Discuss Cyber Crime Issues

READ | Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller 'Mardaani 2' In Trouble Again, Plea For Ban On Release Filed

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman Khan Promise Rani Mukerji That He Would Have A Child?

READ | 'Mardaani' About Real Female Cops, Not Larger-than-life Heroes, Says Rani Mukerji

Details of the upcoming project

Currently, the 41-year old actor is gearing up for her upcoming cop-drama Mardaani 2, which is slated to release on December 13, 2019. She will reprise her character Shivani Shivaji Roy in the sequel to 2014's release Mardaani. The film has been directed by Gopi Puthran under the production banner of YRF. The film will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's upcoming crime-mystery titled The Body.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.