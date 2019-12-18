Mardaani 2 Crosses First Week Of Mardaani Collections In Just 5 Days

After being on a work sabbatical for a brief period, actor Rani Mukerji is back in theatres with Mardaani 2. Directed by Gopi Puthran, Rani reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film and chronicles the story of a fierce police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer who is on a killing spree, molesting young women. Starring Rani Mukerji and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles, Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Produced by Yash Raj Films Mardaani 2 is garnered ₹ 2.65 crores on Tuesday and the total collections now are ₹ 23.65 crores. As per reports, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is riding on incredible appreciation from movie buffs and critics and has become a must-watch film. The film is inspired by shocking true crimes against women by juveniles, the film has shocked the nation with its prolific storyline.

According to reports, Mardaani 2 released in 1600 screens and had a grand opening on the first day of the release. The total collections of the thriller film are now at 23.65 crore nett. Mardaani 2’s trending at the box office indicates that the film is set to have a good hold on the remaining days in theatres. The film has crossed the first week collections of the first Mardaani [2014] film (22.97 Cr) in just 5 days. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the collections of the film, take a look.

#Mardaani2 maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Tue biz is at par with Mon biz... Crosses *Week 1* biz of #Mardaani [₹ 22.97 cr] in *5 days*... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 23.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 18, 2019

