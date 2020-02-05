Inspired By Lizzo? Rani Mukerji Pairs Micro-bag With A Sabyasachi Saree

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding was attended by the who's who of Bollywood and while several others chose sparkling lehengas and color pop suits, Rani Mukerji instantly set fashion goals with her outfit. Joining Bollywood stars in the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mukerji donned a pastel green organza saree with a silver zari border by Sabyasachi along with a Chanel brooch. The lightweight look did not just look breezy, but it also made a great case to ditch all the heavy wedding lehengas.

And while Mukerji has always preferred her six-yard drape, it seems like even on Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's big day, the Mardaani actress chose to stick to her favorite silhouette.

Rani Mukerji takes the tiny bag trend to the next level

Although, one accessory of the actress' look grabbed several eyeballs and that was the micro-bag. For her night out, Mukerji wore a white micro bag with gold embellishment in a cross-body style—letting her go hands-free. To complete her look, she wore emerald Chand Bali earrings, multiple gold rings, and a bangle. The makeup was marked by matte skin and a dusting of matte black eyeshadow at the top and bottom lash line with coats of mascara and a matte pink lip.

The viral trend made headlines after American singer, Lizzo hit the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet matching her semi-shouldered orange-colored mini dress with her impossibly white small purse. According to the singer, the custom Valentino bag is one of the three in existence and is a must-have in every girl's wadrobe.

Rani Mukerji is one of the actresses who is known for their sartorial fashion choice. Be it for a cocktail party of an award function, the actress makes heads turn with her choices.

