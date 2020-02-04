Rani Mukerji Comments On 15 Years Of 'Black', Says 'Understood Value Of Human Life'

Rani Mukerji is currently basking in the success of the movie Mardaani 2. The film is the second instalment of the franchise. She developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Bunty aur Babbli, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tum, Hichki, and Talaash. One of her most iconic movies of the actor, Black, has completed 15 years in Bollywood. Rani Mukerji in a recent interview with IANS shared her views on the movie and expressed her feelings on the occasion.

Understood value of human life: Rani Mukerji on 15 years of Black

Rani Mukerji said Black is one of the most special films because she really understood the value of human life and the fact that she is grateful for her life and the way she is born. Furthermore, she thinks that this movie holds a very strong place in her heart and also in her mind. Rani shared her opinion on how Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision had a strong impact on her life and career. She said that after this movie, she was thankful that every day she would leave the house with the ability to hear, talk and see.

Also Read| Diet Sabya asks Rani Mukerji to fire her fashion stylist after her 'Bling' appearance

The actor added that we as human beings often take things for granted, she thinks humans can’t be more thankful to God every day that they leave the house with all three senses intact which are very important to function in daily life.

In the movie Black, Rani Mukerji essayed the role of a specially-abled girl named Michelle McNally. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan. The story of the movie revolves around a deaf-blind girl and her bond with her teacher who later develops Alzheimer’s disease. This story is inspired by the story of Helen Keller’s life, a blind academic, and activist.

Also Read| Mardaani 2 Box Office collection: Rani Mukerji-starrer declared a hit

Rani Mukerji also mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of her favourite filmmakers and she adores his passion for cinema. While speaking about Bhansali and her experience regarding the movie, she said that there was a lot of learning involved. She also mentioned Black as a learning curve in her career.

She added that she loves Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision and she loves the way he directs the actors on the set. She mentioned that he treated her like a queen on the set. Rani Mukerji further added that they both were foodies and for the same, she ate really well on the sets.

Also Read| Rani Mukerji scores hattrick of hits with Mardaani 2, says 'I let my work do the talking'

Rani Mukerji also said that she has very fond memories of Black and the icing on the cake was that this was her first and the most important film with Amitabh Bachchan. Furthermore, Rani added that she observed Amitabh’s dedication on sets and she was literally like a student in this film. She ended the conversation saying she will always cherish the memories she had while shooting this movie.

Also Read| Rani Mukerji thinks actors being stereotyped on their marital status is "regressive"

Image Courtesy: Rani Mukerji Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.