Rani Mukerji Scores Hattrick Of Hits With Mardaani 2, Says 'I Let My Work Do The Talking'

Mardaani 2 has become the most successful film of Rani Mukerji and the actor has maintained a streak of three back to back hits in a row. This has made audiences applaud her determination and hard work towards her craft. Her films Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2 went on to become hits and Rani is all smiles after the success she has received.

Have always believed in letting my work do the talking!: Rani who has delivered a hattrick of hits

Speaking about her recent success Rani mentioned in a statement that she lets her work do the talking. She further mentioned that she believes in the films she does. Rani has gone on to break the stereotype imposed upon the industry, which dictates that a married woman cannot act or produce hits. Rani’s hattrick debunks this theory as she herself is a married woman and a mother as well.

Her three hits come right after her wedding when many believed that her career as an actor was over. Mardaani was a huge hit in 2014 and fans were happy to see Rani in a fierce avatar. Soon after which she appeared in the 2014 hit film Hitchki in 2018 which made fans even more eager to watch her in more films. This hit came soon after her daughter Adhira was born. Speculations were rife then that she would quit acting and focus mostly at home, however, the blockbuster by the actor proved everyone’s opinion wrong.

Mardaani 2 is a film where Rani plays a mother who is able to balance out her personal and professional life well. She makes sure she pays equal attention to both the worlds in her life. Fans are now excited for her next film titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 as she will be reprising her classic role once again.

