Rani Mukerji: Thin Line Between Being Responsible & Satisfying Creative Juices As An Actor

Actor Rani Mukerji believes an artiste needs to have a "good balance" of films to achieve creative satisfaction and be socially responsible. The actor, whose latest release "Mardaani 2" revolves around rape cases committed by juveniles in India, said she has always been aware about the projects she takes up. "If you get love, respect and adulation from your country, somewhere down the line you become responsible. But again, there is a thin line between being responsible and also satisfying your creative juices," Rani told PTI.

She further said sometimes actors can face dilemma between choosing to play a certain character on screen and making films with a social message. "Sometimes you would want to play a negative character to see that side of yourself, to see if you can pull off that character. That might not be a socially silver lining film for your career. It would just be something you want to do. As an actor if there is a good balance, it's a great thing and I have been able to achieve that throughout my career. I have done all kinds of films," she added. "Mardaani 2" opened on Friday to a favourable response from both audience and critics.

About the Film

Rani Mukerji’s edge of the seat entertainer Mardaani 2 isthe much-awaited cop thriller that hit the silver screen on 13th December. Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

In Mardaani 2, Rani will be seen pitted against a 21-year-old menacing villain who can be called pure evil. There is a lot of anticipation on who her villain will be and the crime that Rani will try to solve in the sequel. One thing is for certain, Aditya Chopra is set to launch a new face as the antagonist. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first Mardaani film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan. This will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

