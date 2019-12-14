Mardaani 2 Vs Mardaani: The Sequel Works Better Than The Original, Receives A 'thumbs-up'

After missing from the big screen for a brief period, actor Rani Mukerji is back in theatres with Mardaani 2. Helmed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 chronicles the story of a fierce police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer who is on a killing spree, molesting young women. Starring Rani Mukerji and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles, Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani. While the sequel has been receiving heaping praises for her stellar performances and unique story plot, it seems like fans have been comparing Mardaani 2 with the original film, Mardaani, which released in 2013. Here is a detailed comparison between both the films.

Mardaani 2 box office collections- The Rani Mukherjee-starrer takes off to a slow start

Released on December 13, Mardaani 2 raked in a business of nearly ₹4 crores on its opening day. Though Mardaani 2 managed to bring a slow start on Day 1, the original film which released in 2013, Mardaani, had recorded ₹3.25 crores on its first day of release, which proves that the sequel film is performing better than the original film. Meanwhile, the movie has garnered critical applause and has also received a 'thumbs-up' from the audience. The Rani Mukherji-starrer is also facing tough competition from Dwyane Johnson and Kevin Hart’s, Jumanji: The Next Level. Take a look at what Taran Adarsh has to say:

#OneWordReview...#Mardaani2: BRILLIANT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Worthy follow up to #Mardaani... Relevant. Intense. Hard hitting... Excellent finale... Rani outstanding, enacts her part with aplomb... Vishal Jethwa - the antagonist - terrific... Strongly recommended! #Mardaani2Review pic.twitter.com/InbVk4IF4d — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

#TheBody Friday- ₹ 50 lakhs nett. #Mardaani2 Friday- ₹ 3.50 cr nett.



Both films collected ₹ 50 lakhs less than my prediction. https://t.co/WpZyCHmJpw — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 14, 2019

#Mardaani2 - HARD HITTING crime thriller brillianty executed by Gopi Purthan. Watertight script, fast paced screenplay & PHENOMENAL performance by #RaniMukerjee & #VishalJethwa are major highlights. Film will shake your soul with its message. Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Mardaani2Review — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 13, 2019

