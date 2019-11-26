Rani Mukerji Wants Students To Be Made Aware Of Menace Around Them

Rani Mukerji will reprise her role as a fearless cop in her upcoming movie Mardaani 2. The actor, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, talked about the awareness of what juvenile crime constitutes. She also talked about how educational institutions can help with increasing awareness of the same.

Rani Mukerji's campaign

Rani Mukerji shared that the children who are in college are vulnerable to any threats against them, given their age. She talked about how there is a growing sense of fear among families and parents. All of them are wanting to protect their children and aim to provide them with an unscarred future. She also expressed the wish to connect with as many students as possible through her campaign. This campaign will aim to increase the awareness about the sharp rise in violent crimes committed by juveniles against the young women in India.

Rani also shared that she is planning to meet the members of the Women Development Cell to try and understand what are the steps that these cells take to make colleges a safe space for all their female students. Rani will also be interacting with both male and female students in various colleges and try to make them sensitive towards standing up against sexual predators. She wishes to discuss how they are raising awareness about something this critical and challenging when it comes to students and their physical safety along with mental health.

Rani Mukerji also added that students must be aware of the threats and menace around them. She added that it is a tough world and that raising children, especially daughters, is a task as they have to be protected from such predators. Rani's role in Mardaani 2 is that of a Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy. The movie will be released on December 13.

