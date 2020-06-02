Rani Mukerji's Movies Like 'Hum Tum', 'Dil Bole Hadippa' & Other Rom-coms You Must Watch

Rani Mukerji's Hum Tum was a joyful ride for many viewers. The film recently completed 16 long years. Rani Mukerji's movies include Hum Tum, Dil Bole Hadippa, Bunty Aur Babli, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and many more. On the occasion of Rani Mukerji's Hum Tum completing 16 years, here are other rom coms of the actor you can watch.

Rani Mukerji's rom coms that you can watch:

Hum Tum

Rani Mukerji's film Hum Tum is one that is loved by many viewers. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. The film takes viewers into the lives of Rhea and Karan who meet on a plane and spend some time in London. Later things end on a bad note between them and Rhea gets married. Later on, she meets Karan once again and things change. The film directed by Kunal Kohli is rated 7 on IMDb and has won many awards.

Dil Bole Hadippa

This is another funny and romantic film of Rani Mukerji. The film showcases her love-hate romance with Shahid Kapoor. The film showcases the life of Veera who dreams to enter the men's cricket team to play in the World Cup. Later on, she hides and dresses like a man but falls in love with her team's coach, Rohan. The 2009 film is directed by Anurag Singh, however, has a rating of 4.5 on IMDb.

Bunty Aur Babli

This is another film showcasing Rani Mukerji in a completely new light. The film follows the life of Bunty who, together with Babli, gets into the habit of stealing and living a life of fraud. The two try to escape a cop (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who is hot on the heels. The 2005 film has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is the popular flick starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Uday Chopra in lead roles. The 2002 romantic film is another tale of great friends falling in love with each other. The film directed by Kunal Kohli remains to be a special one in the hearts of many fans. The film, however, has an average rating of 5.1 on IMDb. The film is a tale of Raj who falls in love with Tina after their friendship blooms via emails. However, he is not aware that Tina's best friend, Pooja, is the one who was writing these emails.

