Rani Mukerji's Movie Songs Sung By Sunidhi Chauhan; See Full List

Rani Mukerji has appeared in a wide variety of movies over the years. She has also been a part of some memorable movie songs including Hey Shona, Say Shava Shava, Ladki Kyun, Gore Gore, and many more. Rani Mukherji's songs have also been sung by a variety of artists including playback singer, Sunidhi Chauhan. Listed below are some of Rani Mukerji's songs sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

READ:Rani Mukerji Appreciates Mumbai Police For The Efforts During Pandemic; See Video

Rani Mukerji's songs sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

Mardaani

Rani Mukherji's Mardaani won many hearts back in 2014. The Mardaani title song was sung by none other than Sunidhi Chauhan. The song's lyrics are extremely powerful and received widespread acclaim. The video of the popular song also received widespread attention. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Aaj Se Ab Se Aan Meri Main

Tumko Na Chhoone Doongi

Jaan Ko Chahe Chhalni Kardo

Maan Ko Na Chhoone Doongi

Chhoo Ke Dekho Dil Mera

Tumhein Dil Mein Apne Bhar Loongi

Par Chhed Ke Dekho Tum Mujhko

Main Tumko Nahin Chhodoongi

Main Tumko Nahin Chhodoongi

Tumko Nahin Chhodoongi"

Say Shava Shava

Mardaani title song was quite a hard-hitting number and very distinct from Say Shava Shava. This song is from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Viewers get elated to see Amitabh Bachchan and Rani shake a leg together. Rani's costume and her dance simply win over many hearts. The song is sung by Sudesh Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aadesh Shrivastava & Udit Narayan. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Say shava shava say shava shava

Say shava shava say shava shava

Roop hai tera sona soni teri payal

Roop hai tera sona sona soni teri payal

Chanchana chhan aise chhanke karde sab ko ghayal

Keh raha aankhon ka kaajal ishq mein jeena marna

Say shava shava

Mahiya say shava shava"

Hey Shona

This is one of the emotional and romantic songs from the film, Ta Ra Rum Pum. The song and the film star Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The song's video and lyrics received widespread acclaim. The popular song is sung by Shaan & Sunidhi Chauhan. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Tumhe pata toh hoga

Tumhi pe main fida hoon

Tumhe hai jabse chaha

Hawaon mein udta hoon

Tumhi mere har pal mein

Tum aaj mein tum kal mein

Hey shona, hey shona

Hey shona, hey shona"

READ: Rani Mukerji Starrer Family Dramas That Should Not Be Missed, See List Here

READ:'Hum Tum' Completes 16 Years: Rani Mukerji Recalls Glorious Days With Rishi Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.