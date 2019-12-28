From Debut In 1997 To 'Mardaani 2', Here's Rani Mukerji's Bollywood Journey So Far

Rani Mukerji is a popular Bollywood actor who has won many awards for her powerhouse performances. She was one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry in the 2000s. Her choice of roles have been quite brave. Recently, her latest release, Mardaani 2 hit the theatres. Here, we take a look of her Bollywood journey so far-

Rani Mukerji's journey from Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat to Mardaani 2

In 1997, with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Rani Mukerji forayed into Bollywood. She played a rape survivor in the movie. Although the film was a box-office disappointment, critics noted her performance and she was well appreciated.

The breakout role of Rani Mukerji was in the 1998 Ghulam. The movie was directed by Vikram Bhatt, where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan. Rani was named the' Khandala girl' after the success of the film's track Aati Kya Khandala

Read: Tan France Of Queer Eye Fame Gives A Shoutout To Rani Mukherji

For the first time, Rani Mukerji starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and her cousin Kajol in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Rani's performance was praised by fans and critics alike.

For the first time in the 1999 film Hello Brother, directed by Salman's brother Sohail Khan, Rani Mukerji shared the screen with Salman Khan.

Till now, Rani Mukerji had already earned a reputation. She was seen alongside Bobby Deol in the 2000 action movie Bichhoo directed by Guddu Dhanoa.

In 2002 she made a romantic drama movie Saathiya, which was a remake of the 2000 Tamil blockbuster Alaipayuthe starring Madhavan. Saathiya featured Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi. The movie was a hit at the Box Office and went on to win six Filmfare Awards.

In 2003, Aziz Mirza's romantic drama Chalte Chalte, Rani Mukerji co-starred again with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a Box-Office success. In the 2004 Mani Ratnam directorial Yuva, which was concurrently filmed in Tamil as Ayutha Ezhuthu, Rani Mukerji was paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Kabhi Neem Neem is one of the most popular songs from the movie.

Read: Rani Mukherji Spills The Beans On Her Film Mardaani 2, Calls It An 'expression Of Rage'

In her first-ever collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Black, Rani Mukerji delivered one of the best performances. She acted in the movie opposite film legend Amitabh Bachchan a deaf-stupid and blind child. 2005 was a good year for Rani Mukerji. She was also seen in big-budget movies like Bunty Aur Babli and Mangal Pandey. Though Mangal Pandey did not do well at the Box Office, critics appreciated her performance.

In 2007, Rani Mukerji did a cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his film Saawariya, marking Ranbir Kapoor's and Sonam Kapoor's Bollywood debuts. Also, Salman Khan was seen in the film in an important role. However, the movie did not do well at the Box Office

In the 2011 movie No One Killed Jessica, which was based on the Jessica Lal murder case, Rani Mukerji played a committed no-nonsense news reporter. For the first time in the film, she collaborated with Vidya Balan.

In Reema Kagti's 2012 crime thriller Talaash, which also included Kareena Kapoor Khan as part of the cast, Rani Mukerji essayed the role of Aamir Khan's on-screen wife.

Read: Rani Mukerji's Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan & Others Add Glamour

For the first time in the 2014 movie Mardaani, Rani Mukerji played an action-oriented role, depicting the character of a tough police officer on the hunt for a child trafficker. Rani won several praises for her performance!

Rani Mukerji was next seen in Hichki. She played the role of a school teacher with Tourette's Syndrome. This Siddharth P Malhotra's film became an internationally acclaimed hit, which was praised by one and all with Rani's performance.

Led by her cop character Shivani Shivaji Roy, the latest release by Rani Mukerji is Mardaani 2. The movie addresses the issue of sex crimes against women. The movie hit the screens recently and gained immense appreciation by the critics.

Read: Mardaani 2 Box Office: The Rani Mukerji Starrer Slows Down, Crosses Rs. 30 Crores

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.