Mardaani 2 Box Office: The Rani Mukerji Starrer Slows Down, Crosses Rs. 30 Crores

Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jhetwa in the lead, has tasted success at the box office. Released on December 13, 2019, the movie has managed to hook the audience to its gripping tale of a heinous criminal, who grabs the attention of a police inspector with his crimes. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the movie has managed to collect Rs. 31 crores at the box office in its short run. With the release of Salman Khan's cop-drama Dabangg 3, the box office collection of the Rani Mukerji-starrer seems to have slowed down. Here is all you need to know about Mardaani 2 box office collection.

Also Read | Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Coming To The End Of Its Run?

Mardaani 2 box office collection

According to reports, Mardaani 2 has collected about Rs. 2.55 crores on its second Sunday, that is day 10. The movie reportedly faced tough competition from Salman Khan's cop-drama Dabangg 3, which attracted major footfalls this week. After its second Sunday, Mardaani 2's total box office collection stands at Rs. 33.70, at the domestic circuit. Released in about 1560 screens, the movie opened to positive reviews from the audience, who appreciated Rani's portrayal as Shivaji Shivani Roy.

Also Read | 'Mardaani 2' Box Office Collection Day 9: Rani Mukerji's Cop Drama Continues At Slow Pace

Upcoming movies of Rani Mukerji

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji recently announced the sequel to her hit movie, Bunty Aur Babli. The forthcoming movie, starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, will also feature debutant Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 8; The Week Ends On A Poor Note For The Rani-starrer

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Day One Vs Mardaani 2 Week One - Which Cop Wins The Box Office Face-off?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.