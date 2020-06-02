Rani Mukerji's Memorable Movie Songs Sung By Shreya Ghoshal; See List Here

Rani Mukerji has, over the years, appeared in a wide variety of films and collaborated with several actors and directors. Apart from that, many of her films also have several memorable songs sung by renowned playback artists, Shreya Ghoshal being one of them. So, here are some of Rani Mukerji's songs sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Read on:

Rani Mukerji' songs sung by Shreya Ghoshal

Kangna Re

This song sung by Shreya Goshal is from the Amol Palekar-directorial Paheli that features Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. The music is composed and produced by one of the popular Indian playback singers M. M. Kreem and the peppy number's lyrics are penned by the legendary poet and songwriter, Gulzar.

With a run time of 5:55 minutes, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Madhushree, Bela Shende, Kalapini Komakali, and Sonu Nigam.

Rani Mukerji can be seen dancing to the catchy beats and vocals are given by Shreya Ghoshal. The singer even bagged National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. Gulzar was even nominated for several awards and accolades as Best Lyricist.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Most Memorable Moments Together

Ta Ra Rum Pum

The lyrics of this peppy and melodious number is penned by Javed Akhtar and the music is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. There are a total of three versions of the same song, one being Ta Ra Rum Pum -Version 1, Ta Ra Rum Pum -Version 2, and Ta Ra Rum Pum - Happy Version.

Version 1 and 2 are sung by Shreya Ghosha and the Happy version is sung by Shaan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Sneha, and Shravan. The song bagged over 1 million views on YouTube, the soundtrack went on to become of the highest-selling albums. The music video features Rani Mukerji's character trying to entertain her kids while Saif Ali Khan's character is away from their home.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Rani Mukerji Reveals Why ‘Hichki’ Will Always Be Special

Ab To Forever

This is yet another song from the movie Ta Ra Rum Pum, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. Composed by singer-songwriter duos Vishal-Shekhar, the song has a run time of 5:09. The lyrics of this peppy and energetic number are penned by Javed Akhtar.

The music video features Saif Ali Khan's character and Rani Mukerji's character romancing and the two can be dancing to the upbeat music. The party anthem is still popular among fans and widely praised for its lyrics. The music video has bagged over 16 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Dialogues From The Hit Film, 'Hum Tum'

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Films Where The Actor Essayed Serious Roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.