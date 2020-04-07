Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Dialogues From The Hit Film, 'Hum Tum'

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently basking in the success of Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring alongside Tabu and debutant Alaya Furniturewala, will next be seen in Dil Bechara alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi. Saif Ali Khan has given the audience several major hits throughout his acting career. One of his films that remains near and dear to the audience is Hum Tum.

The romantic-comedy flick revolves around two people who come across each other several times before they realise their love for each other. Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, this Kunal Kohli-directorial portrays the story of a simple girl and a quirky guy and their love story. Filled with adorable and funny scenes, here are some of the best dialogues of Saif Ali Khan from Hum Tum.

Best dialogues of Saif Ali Khan in Hum Tum

Kya Pata? Shayad Hum Tum Ke beech aakhir pyaar ho jaaye..

Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Karan Kapoor while Rani Mukerji essays the role of Rhea Prakash. When Karan and Rhea meet at the airport, Karan speaks the words mentioned above. They are talking about the comic character drawn by Karan and when asked about the character's love story, he says in the end who knows Hum-Tum (the comic characters) may fall in love.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan 'worried' About Sharmila Tagore Amid Lockdown, Says Her Comments Are 'scary'

Yeh Zindagi bahut lambi hai...Aur hamare pass waqt bahut kam hai..

While the two are bidding farewell, Karan and Rhea have a very heartfelt conversation. Rhea confesses that she never knew she would miss him. To this, Karan says that they will meet soon because though life is long they have very little time. It is considered one of the film's most memorable scenes.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's Best Moments From The Film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Lagta hai yeh mulakat kafi interesting hogi..

Karan and Rhea meet on the plane for the very first time. They introduce each other with names and while they shake their hands, some abrupt movement happens in the plane and he holds his hand even firmer. This is when he says the dialogue. It's considered to be a memorable moment in the film by fans.

ALSO READ | When Kareena Kapoor Rejected Saif Ali Khan's Proposal Twice Before Saying 'Yes'

Main sabse zyada aur hamesha sirf tumse pyaar karoonga..

Karan and Rhea meet in India for an arranged marriage and they spark interesting chemistry in the scene. They practice as to how Rhea will present before a guy and the questions he would ask. While they are practising, Karan says this dialogue which expresses love.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's Interesting Facts Revealed By Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.